Applications open for Shoprite Retail Business Management and Pharmacy bursaries

The Shoprite Group has opened bursary applications for its Retail Business Management and Pharmacy students for the 2022 academic year.
Registered university students with a 65% aggregate or higher are encouraged to apply via the Group’s Bursary and Graduate Opportunities
page before 30 June 2021.
Upon successful graduation, Retail Business Management and Pharmacy students will have guaranteed jobs at Africa’s largest retailer, with strong career growth prospects.
Retail Business Management
A bursary in Retail Business Management is a particularly strong offering for ambitious students looking to advance their careers, says the retailer. The Group is constantly opening new supermarkets across its Checkers, Shoprite and Usave brands, and this presents hard-working graduates with plenty of opportunities to move through the ranks to ultimately become branch and/or regional managers.
Pharmacy
The Group’s pharmacy division also offers promising career paths to motivated students. Upon graduation, Pharmacy graduates join the group as interns for a year. This is followed by 12 months of community service, whereafter graduates return to Medirite as fully qualified pharmacists.
In the 2020 academic year, the Group spent R17.3m on its bursary programme and supported 271 students, including 191 from previously disadvantaged backgrounds, of which 150 students are females.