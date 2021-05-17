Training News South Africa

Applications open for Shoprite Retail Business Management and Pharmacy bursaries

17 May 2021
The Shoprite Group has opened bursary applications for its Retail Business Management and Pharmacy students for the 2022 academic year.


Registered university students with a 65% aggregate or higher are encouraged to apply via the Group’s Bursary and Graduate Opportunities page before 30 June 2021.

Upon successful graduation, Retail Business Management and Pharmacy students will have guaranteed jobs at Africa’s largest retailer, with strong career growth prospects.

Retail Business Management


A bursary in Retail Business Management is a particularly strong offering for ambitious students looking to advance their careers, says the retailer. The Group is constantly opening new supermarkets across its Checkers, Shoprite and Usave brands, and this presents hard-working graduates with plenty of opportunities to move through the ranks to ultimately become branch and/or regional managers.

How the rise of online shopping could shake up retail employment

Motorcycle drivers delivering goods have become ubiquitous on SA's roads. But are these drivers part of the wholesale and retail sector, or are they part of the road freight and logistics industry?

11 May 2021


Pharmacy


The Group’s pharmacy division also offers promising career paths to motivated students. Upon graduation, Pharmacy graduates join the group as interns for a year. This is followed by 12 months of community service, whereafter graduates return to Medirite as fully qualified pharmacists.

In the 2020 academic year, the Group spent R17.3m on its bursary programme and supported 271 students, including 191 from previously disadvantaged backgrounds, of which 150 students are females.
Read more: Shoprite, bursary, Shoprite Group, MediRite, retail management, pharmacy retail

