PnP lures shoppers to LiveFit range with free fitness classes

Pick n Pay has launched a new and affordable fitness equipment range and Smart Shoppers will receive 12 free online fitness classes when purchasing any product from the new range during the next month.

Credit: Karolina Grabowska via Pexels

Massmart's CEO on Covid-driven consumer trends that'll stick Retail veteran Mitch Slape unpacks the changes in consumer behaviour that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought about, and where Massmart is seeing growth...

The retailer announced the launch of its LiveFit range in February, aiming to cater to the many consumers who have taken up exercising at home. The equipment range consists of over 75 products – ranging from yoga mats, bands, balls, and dumbbell sets to exercise bikes and weightlifting benches, and home gyms.Over the next few months, the equipment range will continue to expand. The retailer will also soon launch an expanded Livefit clothing and accessory range for men, women and young girls.“We’ve always offered a small range of fitness equipment but the need for a wider range quickly became apparent. Customers are really enjoying the new fitness equipment that makes fitness easily accessible and affordable to set up their own mini home gym. The free fitness programme will help customers use the products effectively and further help them reach their fitness goals from the comfort of their own home,” says Andrew Mills, retail executive of marketing at Pick n Pay.When swiping a Smart shopper card to purchase any LiveFit product before 7 June 2021, customers will receive 12 free online fitness classes with a local fitness enthusiast, trainer and LiveFit brand ambassador, Samantha Matos. These classes can be accessed via her online portal (Sierra Performance) and can be done easily and safely at home with just five pieces of LiveFit equipment – a mat, ball, skipping rope, loop bands and power loops.The 12 fitness sessions are aimed at the beginner and run over three weeks broken up into three sessions per week, each day of the week focusing on building fitness levels of a different part of the body – legs, upper body and full body.The training programme is limited to one per customer and customers can get their free code to redeem these classes by SMSing their Smart Shopper number to the short code that will be at the bottom of their till slip when purchasing any LiveFit product. Should customers wish to continue their training with Matos after the free 12-session programme, at an affordable monthly rate, they can sign up directly with her to keep themselves active and in shape.Customers can also reach out to Pick n Pay’s registered dietitian who can provide free nutrition advice via the health hotline on 0800 11 22 88 or healthhotline@pnp.co.za.