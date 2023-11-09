Spar redefines township shopping through partnerships

The Spar Group is collaborating with local providers to power its Spar2U delivery service in underserved areas across the country. This move is challenging the notion that townships are high-risk areas and cannot be adequately serviced.

Image supplied

One such partnership is a collaboration with KasiD, a food delivery service that has played a pivotal role in launching the Spar2U home delivery service in Tembisa. The relationship between Spar and KasiD will enable roll-out of Spar2U services in Kempton Park, Kaalfontein, Ivory Park, Soweto, Mamelodi, and Glen Marais.

Spar2U is also establishing partnerships with Delivery Ka Speed in Pretoria, expanding its reach to Mamelodi and Hamanskraal, and will soon be rolling out partnerships will other local providers to offer Spar2U in townships across the country.

"Residents in these areas can now easily access Spar2U by downloading the app, placing an order from their favourite store, and our partners will handle the delivery," explains Blake Raubenheimer, omnichannel executive at The Spar Group. "A significant portion of South Africans reside in townships and should have the same access to the ease and convenience of online shopping and home deliveries as residents in city areas”.

"But Spar2U deliveries by our partners are not just about ease and convenience; they’re primarily about seizing cost-saving opportunities. Township residents no longer have to queue at taxi ranks and travel long distances for their shopping. Neighbours are collaborating, pooling their grocery needs, sharing delivery costs, and ultimately saving money."

These savings, previously spent on travel, are being directed towards purchasing food, directly benefiting families. The expanded variety of groceries available through the Spar2U service is also empowering households to diversify their food choices, including brands and products they might not have previously considered.

“At The Spar Group we understand that for the poorest 10% of households, food makes up 40% of their total expenditure. Food is expensive right now and so, if we can help our shoppers save, either through our house brand Spar products, or through delivering their groceries to their doors, then we’re committed to that, regardless of their location”.

"We are deeply dedicated to becoming a part of these communities, delivering Spar retail services through our local partners who possess an acute understanding of local needs, actively support local causes, and provide employment for individuals from the very communities they serve," says Raubenheimer.

As purchasing and delivery habits evolve, The Spar Group aims to proactively adapt to the changing landscape to introduce Spar Rewards, conditional offers, single-product and multi-product purchasing incentives, combo deals, and more to enhance the township shopping experience.

“We want to empower township shoppers in the digital era, making shopping more accessible, convenient, and cost-effective for all. We are proud to stand by our commitment to serve and uplift South Africa's townships. Together with our dedicated partners, who exemplify The Spar Group’s core value to serve the communities in which our member stores operate, we look forward to continuing to reshape the future of township retail,” concludes Raubenheimer.