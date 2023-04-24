The Building Company's annual retail expo: Bigger and better than ever before!

15 February saw TBCo's General Building Material (GBM) trade show at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), with Buco and Timbercity as hosts. Over a 100 suppliers, buyers and store managers from across the country attended.

The latest industry products and innovations were showcased during a merchandise innovation 'think tank'. Exhibitor capacity was even exceeded!

The overall theme was ‘Vibrancy’. Other themes relevant in the hyper-competitive post-Covid landscape, were the effective display of goods so time-pressed consumers have instant access in a welcoming, easy-to-navigate store environment; specific vital signage and how sales team knowledge can make or break a brand.

Suppliers and delegates were given access to an app, facilitating live interaction with all delegates; to livestream the event; post pictures and videos; participate in competition polls; form relationships and partnerships to enhance their networking experience.

“This trade show truly exceeded our expectations. It embodied our business philosophy of building strong, strategic partnerships and symbiotic relationships with our suppliers so they share in the company’s growth and success,” says company CEO, Steve Du Toit. “Though the trade show was a full day, we feel as if we wanted much more time to network, brainstorm and share innovative ideas. All in all, I think participants left feeling energised and excited with a vibrancy that fuels the kind of innovation the industry needs.” Group executive: Merchandise, Stuart Jowett, opened the trade show. “We know the majority of customers that buy from us do so to make a living. But we are also building the capability to service our DIY customers. Through effective partnerships and by leveraging new technologies, processes, products, and solutions, we can make our operations more efficient for our customers.”

At a supplier dinner, platinum/other suppliers were thanked and recognised. PPC Cement, Duram, Academy Brushware, Stevens & Co, IB McIntyre & Co, Vermont Sales, Handyman, Bostik South Africa, PG Bison, Kwikbuild Cement, Swartland, SAFEdor, Ryobi and Plascon, won awards. Hamilton Brushware, Dulux, Eco Rubber, Eureka DIY, Eurolux and Matus received special thanks.

On behalf of all the suppliers, we would like to extend a big thank you to Buco and Timbercity for hosting a phenomenal event. This has been one of the better Expos… interaction was particularly good… this is a great business to get behind based on their commitment to growth.

– John Stevens of Ryobi

The Annual Conference followed. Over 250 delegates heard company updates by Steve Du Toit and Pepkor’s COO, Sean Cardinaal, with overviews from key operating units.

“The success of these events, which I believe is the best we’ve ever held, truly highlights the ways in which Buco and Timbercity are growing and finding ways to do things bigger and better,” concluded Steve.



