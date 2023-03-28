CTM, celebrating 40 years of turning houses into beautiful homes

Turning houses into beautiful homes has been integral to CTM's business model. Since the leading specialist retailer in the market opened its trading doors in 1983, many South Africans have been able to turn their home renovation dreams into a reality - demystifying the notion that a beautiful home requires millions and millions of cash. And this year, CTM invites all South Africans to join them in celebrating 40 years of existence and 40 years of journeying with consumers to create their perfect sanctuary.

CTM believes everyone deserves a beautiful home, not just a living structure but a place of comfort, belonging, beauty and warmth they can enjoy daily. Many of us live extremely stressful lives, juggling between work, studies and being a parent, and long to escape to a place of solace. At CTM, our role is to help our consumers find this escape by turning their houses into a place that allows them to block out the stresses of life and create a home haven – conceptualized and styled by them using CTM's high-quality products.

“I am grateful that our customers have trusted the quality and service at CTM for 40 years and am excited to celebrate with our customers, employees, suppliers and partners. Thank you! Today, more than ever, we are dedicated to stock fashionable products to support our customers and make their home dreams a reality.” explains Lance Foxcroft – CEO of Italtile Limited.

CTM’s success over the last 40 years is a testament to their consumers' longstanding support and trust. CTM aunts to celebrate and thank them for believing in their brand and ensuring that CTM finishes remain a permanent fixture when transforming and making their homes reflect who they are, and the realities they wish to build for themselves.

To mark the celebration of this milestone, CTM will gift consumers a voucher valued at R40,000 to create the home they deserve every week until December 2023. Consumers are invited to visit any CTM store nationwide or online, spend R4,000 or more and stand a chance to be the week’s lucky winner.

The founding essence of CTM is rooted in the fundamental consumer desire to create beautiful homes, with an understanding that each consumer's definition of beauty varies. Over the years, this insight has influenced the product offering model, ensuring that the brand caters to the many style tastes and different pockets of South Africans – delivering one of CTM's key messages, 'There's a Tile for everyone'.

Not all South Africans are the same; our style preferences and affordability pockets vary. In the last four decades, we have been obsessed with finding the best quality products for all our consumers – whether you are a Nige or Bob looking for style, quality, and a great price, CTM is where your renovation dreams will come to life. Our travels have taken us as far as Tivoli to bring Italian style and sophistication, to exploring the great outdoors from the Cape to the heights of Kilimanjaro to bring the beauty of Africa to consumers' homes.”

CTM has also collaborated with two of Mzansi’s most soulful voices, Thokozani TK Nzima and Mariechan Luither, to create the 40-year celebration campaign anthem.

“What’s a celebration without a song?" enthuses Sudesh Bhageloo, head of Italtile group marketing. "In true South African style, celebrations are accompanied by song. We felt that creating an original song that communicates the brand's gratitude to consumers would help us deliver our message more succinctly and transcend beyond demographics. Touching the many faces and tastes of our consumers." Bhageloo adds that it was an honour to work with Nzima and Luither, as they both resonated with the brand and have been immersed in the CTM story in their life journey.

“What a milestone for the CTM Brand, I am proud to be part of CTM for more than 25 years and we have consistently stood by our promise to deliver great quality home finishing products at great prices to all South Africans. We have seen CTM transformed over the last 40 years and I want to thank all our loyal customers for turning us into a household name and continuing to make us your number one choice,” says Paul Isaac, brand leader: CTM SA & Southern Africa.

CTM’s heritage and legacy can be traced to their launching and operating as a concept store, trading as Ceramic Tile Market. Today they have a footprint across all South African provinces and in Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, and Swaziland. Therefore, investing in the upliftment of local and developing industry players who continue to help us show up for their consumers and elevate the brand to even greater heights is vital. As a brand that prides itself on being proudly and loudly South African, CTM believes in giving back to the communities in which it operates, by supporting local tile and sanitary ware factories, ecological sustainability, and CSI initiatives, with 70% of their offerings locally produced.