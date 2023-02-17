Industries

Dis-Chem forecasts higher revenue on beauty products demand

17 Feb 2023
By: Nqobile Dludla
Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd said on Friday, 17 February its five-month group revenue is likely to have risen by 4.7%, as healthcare becomes a greater share of overall consumer spend and beauty product sales recovered following the Covid-19 outbreak.
Source: ©Matej Kastelic -
Source: ©Matej Kastelic - 123RF

Dis-Chem, which runs the second-largest chain of pharmacies in South Africa by store count, said revenue for the 1 September to 5 February period rose 8.7%, excluding Covid-related sales.

With the pandemic easing and people back in offices and attending events, consumers are also spending on beauty products instead of just medicines.

Dis-Chem said it experienced a strtong recovery in the beauty caegory, helping boost retail revenue by 3.2%, while wholesale revenue rose by 8.6% for the 1 September to 5 February period.

Clicks posts slower growth as Covid jabs drop
Clicks posts slower growth as Covid jabs drop

By 24 Jan 2023

The company's early investment in generators has resulted in minimal disruption during rolling power cuts. Its diesel expenses rose by 54% to R36m for the period.

Eskom is implementing the worst rolling blackouts on record, leaving households in the dark for up to 10 hours a day, disrupting manufacturing and hurting businesses.

Dis-Chem, which competes with Clicks Group Ltd, will release its annual results on 19 May.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

About Nqobile Dludla

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta
