Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthBiz Trends 2021Covid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Bluegrass DigitalBizcommunity.comMpactAim Marketing & Communication ConsultantsHaveYouHeardBrandMappIrvine PartnersPyrotecTractor OutdoorDistellEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retailers News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Retail jobs

  • Cashiers Shop Assistants Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    SA retailers throwing their hats into the ring this Singles' Day

    10 Nov 2021
    Lauren HartzenbergBy: Lauren Hartzenberg
    While Black Friday has entrenched itself as a firm fixture on the retail calendar in South Africa, Singles' Day is inching its way onto the local promotions scene with a growing number of retailers driving sales activities around the event.

    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    Occurring on 11 November each year, Singles’ Day originated in China as an anti-Valentine’s Day celebration. The date, 11 November (11/11), was chosen because the numeral 1 resembles a bare stick, which is a Chinese expression for an unmarried man who does not add 'branches' to the family tree.

    The unofficial holiday then morphed into a shopping event over a decade ago, a phenomenon driven by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, which began offering special discounts on the day. Early on, consumers were urged to treat themselves in celebration of being single, according to to Bloomberg, but soon all demographics were being targeted. The country’s rising middle class turned it into an event that now stretches over weeks, with pre-sales and other related promotions.

    Alibaba sets Singles Day sales record of $38.4bn
    Alibaba sets Singles Day sales record of $38.4bn

    13 Nov 2019


    Other retailers soon cottoned on, and now Singles’ Day is the world’s biggest shopping event, with sales regularly eclipsing those made over the Black Friday weekend, particularly in Asia.

    While the concept remains in its nascence in South Africa, some retailers are partaking in the event by announcing special deals – bringing the festive shopping season forward by yet another two weeks, ahead of Black Friday.

    Retailer activity


    Considering that Black Friday started out as a shopping extravaganza in the United States and is now a global phenomenon, could Singles Day’, conceptualised in China, acquire a firm footing in South Africa?

    South African internet auction and online marketplace Bidorbuy believes so, and is adding to the hype with a one-day promotion on 11 November with discounts of up to 70% off.

    “It’s an opportunity for people to spoil themselves,” said Bidorbuy CEO Craig Lubbe. “Singles' Day is all about making yourself feel good. Everyone is different so different products would appeal to a range of single people. Having said that some products allow for expression of self, for example, cellphones, clothing, especially sneakers, watches, items for your home and health and beauty.”

    Big, bigger, biggest: Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Singles Day
    Big, bigger, biggest: Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Singles Day

    By Norman Shaw 29 Nov 2018


    Also backing the trend is e-tailer OneDayOnly, which saw a record 100% growth on the day when it partook in Singles Day last year.

    “We’re giving singles a reason to swipe right on the products they love, and more importantly, themselves, this Singles’ Day” said Laurian Venter, managing director at OneDayOnly. “This year, we’re putting extra focus on categories like apparel, tech, and luxuries,” she added.

    The introduction of new retail platforms is also making Singles’ Day promotions easier to shop. VodaPay, for example, helps make shopping safely (and data-free) possible and works with brands including KFC, NetFlorist and OneDayOnly.

    Online fashion marketplace Superbalist has also announced deals of up to 50% off fashion, shoes, accessories, beauty, sport, and home & living.

    Meanwhile, health and beauty retailer Clicks will be embracing Singles’ Day for the first time this year, offering shoppers up to 40% off online only on products across fragrance, beauty, electrical, home and more. Stock will be limited and offers will last for one day only, Clicks said.
    NextOptions
    Lauren Hartzenberg
    Lauren Hartzenberg's articles

    About Lauren Hartzenberg

    Managing editor and retail editor at Bizcommunity.com. Cape Town apologist. Dog mom. Get in touch: lauren@bizcommunity.com
    Read more: retail sales, Black Friday, Clicks, retail promotions, shopper marketing, bidorbuy, Alibaba, Lauren Hartzenberg, Superbalist, Singles Day, Singles' Day

    Related

    Retailers need an effective marketing strategy this Black Friday
    Retailers need an effective marketing strategy this Black Friday1 day ago
    SA consumers will need a good reason to shop this Black Friday
    SA consumers will need a good reason to shop this Black Friday2 days ago
    SA brand Neimil given platform to shine in H&M
    SA brand Neimil given platform to shine in H&M2 days ago
    Source: Getty
    The rise of fake e-commerce sites around Black Friday - and how to spot them5 Nov 2021
    Talking beauty standards and the business of content creation with Ofentse Lekwane
    Talking beauty standards and the business of content creation with Ofentse Lekwane4 Nov 2021
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Shares in Massmart rise on higher sales, lower costs2 Nov 2021
    Source: Pexels
    A challenging, but promising, Black Friday awaits in 20212 Nov 2021
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    TFG to swing to first half profit2 Nov 2021

    News


    Show more
    Let's do Biz