Pick n Pay enters fitness market with new LiveFit fitness equipment range

Pick n Pay has entered the fitness market with the launch of its new fitness equipment range, which aims to make fitness equipment more accessible for customers opting to exercise at home.
As customers continue to adapt their lifestyle to lockdown, many have continued with some of the habits they adopted from the earlier lockdown, such as home workouts.
The new LiveFit range of exercise equipment consists of over 75 products – ranging from yoga mats, bands, balls and dumbbell sets to exercise bikes and weightlifting benches and home gyms.
“It’s great to see so many people finding ways to workout at home. With many still working from home, it has also become more convenient to do home workouts, especially with children also being at home,” says John Bradshaw, retail executive of marketing at Pick n Pay.
He adds: “With many resources now available online to help customers remain active at home, this new range of quality fitness equipment, suited to every budget, seeks to complement customers’ fitness goals – whether they are starting their fitness journey or wanting to level up their intensity.”
“Our new LiveFit range will help us support customers to live a healthier and fitter lifestyle in 2021 by offering a convenient health and wellness solution, all under one roof,” says Bradshaw.
LiveFit is an extension of the retailer’s Livewell food brand, which launched in 2019 to help customers live a healthier life. The Livewell range makes healthy eating accessible to all customers by offering clear labelling of nutritional, dietician approved foods.
“We are also very excited to launch a LiveFit clothing range soon,” adds Bradshaw.
Completing Pick n Pay’s aim to grow as a health destination is free access to a dedicated and registered dietitian who can provide nutrition advice via its health hotline on 0800 11 22 88 or az.oc.pnp@eniltohhtlaeh