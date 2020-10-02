Wendy Lucas-Bul to replace Christo Wiese as Shoprite chairperson

Shoprite Holdings has appointed Absa Group chairwoman Wendy Lucas-Bull as an independent non-executive director and its new chair designate, replacing Christo Wiese, who has been the retailer's chairperson since 1991.

Subject to her election as independent non-executive director at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) on 16 November 2020, Lucas-Bull will be appointed by the Board as chairperson at the board meeting that follows immediately after the AGM. Wiese will remain on the Board as a non-executive director but retire as chairman at the conclusion of the AGM.Lucas-Bull has extensive banking and widespread sector experience as well as expertise as a chairman and non-executive director on company boards across multiple industries in both the private and public sector.Her professional experience includes being international partner of Andersen Consulting (now Accenture); executive director of RMB Holdings Limited and chief executive of FirstRand Limited’s retail businesses as well as founder and director of Peotona Group Holdings Proprietary Limited & Peotona Development.Lucas-Bull's previous non-executive directorships include Barclays PLC, Anglo American Platinum Limited, the Development Bank of South Africa, Alexander Forbes, Eskom, Nedbank, Telkom, Aveng (deputy chairman), Lafarge Industries (chairman), the South African Markets Advisory Board, Discovery Holdings, Dimension Data PLC and the Momentum Group.She is currently chairperson of Absa Group, Absa Bank and Absa Financial Services.Wiese extended his congratulations to Lucas-Bull on her appointment commenting, “On behalf of the Board, we welcome Wendy and wish her success in her role as an independent non-executive board member and chairman designate. There is no doubt her expertise, experience and leadership will be of considerable benefit to both the Board and the Shoprite Group.”