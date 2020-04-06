New express queues for hospital workers at Pick n Pay

Pick n Pay has introduced express queues for hospital workers to shop for their essentials as quickly and as efficiently as possible during the SA lockdown.
Hospital workers will be able to go to the front of the queue to enter the store or at the till point to pay for their shop.
“We understand they work long and unusual hours so we wanted to offer something for all hospital workers serving our country during lockdown,” says John Bradshaw, retail executive: marketing at Pick n Pay.
"They need only show their identification as a hospital worker," Bradshaw explained.
Bradshaw says the retailer hopes this initiative will help minimise the free time hospital workers have to spend shopping for needed essentials or give them the opportunity to complete their shop quickly so they can return to serving our country.
Pick n Pay will open all its supermarkets and hypermarkets an hour earlier every Wednesday for the exclusive use of elderly customers who need to shop for their groceries...
17 Mar 2020
Pick n Pay also recently launched an exclusive shopping hour
for customers over the age of 65 every Wednesday from 7am to 8am.