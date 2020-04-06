Retailers News South Africa

New express queues for hospital workers at Pick n Pay

Pick n Pay has introduced express queues for hospital workers to shop for their essentials as quickly and as efficiently as possible during the SA lockdown.
Hospital workers will be able to go to the front of the queue to enter the store or at the till point to pay for their shop.

“We understand they work long and unusual hours so we wanted to offer something for all hospital workers serving our country during lockdown,” says John Bradshaw, retail executive: marketing at Pick n Pay.

"They need only show their identification as a hospital worker," Bradshaw explained.

Bradshaw says the retailer hopes this initiative will help minimise the free time hospital workers have to spend shopping for needed essentials or give them the opportunity to complete their shop quickly so they can return to serving our country.

Pick n Pay also recently launched an exclusive shopping hour for customers over the age of 65 every Wednesday from 7am to 8am.
Read more: Pick n Pay, John Bradshaw, coronavirus, COVID-19, SA lockdown

News


