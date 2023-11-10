The Weber Shandwick Collective named 2023 Global Sabre Awards' Global Agency of the Year

The 2023 Global Sabre Awards took place in Washington DC on Thursday evening and saw The Weber Shandwick Collective named Global Agency of the Year.

Source: PRovoke Media PRovoke Media The 2023 Global Sabre Awards' Global Agency of the Year is the Weber Shandwick Collective

The only large PR consultancy to receive finalist nominations in PRovoke Media's Regional Consultancy of the Year category across North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, the Interpublic Group agency prevailed over multinational PR firms BCW, Edelman, FleishmanHillard and H+K Strategies.

Weber Shandwick submitted a well-rounded performance across the three regions, underpinned by impressive creative work and a focus on solving at the intersections of such critical issues as geopolitics, brand activism, health and wellness and technological development.

All the winners and finalists

Global PR Agencies of the Year

Winner: Weber Shandwick



BCW

Edelman



FleishmanHillard



H+K Strategies

Consumer PR Agencies of the Year

Winner: W



Citizen Relations



Marco

PR Pundit



Splendid

Corporate/Public Affairs Agencies of the Year

Winner: SEC Newgate



Blurred



Rud Pedersen



Sandpiper

Creative PR Agencies of the Year

Winner: Ketchum



Cirkle



First Partners



MSL



Retroviral

Digital PR Agencies of the Year

Winner: Ogilvy PR Asia-Pacific



Highwire



Jin



Lippe Taylor



Prain Global

Financial PR Agencies of the Year

Winner: Prosek Partners



Ashbury



FGS Global



Vested

Healthcare PR Agencies of the Year

Winner: Finn Partners



GCI Health



Real Chemistry



Spectrum Science



Weber Shandwick

Technology PR Agencies of the Year

Winner: The Hoffman Agency



Allison



CCgroup



PAN Communications



WE Communications

Weber Shandwick was one of seven agencies to win Global Agency of the Year recognition from a shortlist of 35 firms, drawn from PRovoke Media's Agency of the Year honorees in North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific and LatAm.