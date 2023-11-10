The Weber Shandwick Collective named 2023 Global Sabre Awards' Global Agency of the Year

The only large PR consultancy to receive finalist nominations in PRovoke Media's Regional Consultancy of the Year category across North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, the Interpublic Group agency prevailed over multinational PR firms BCW, Edelman, FleishmanHillard and H+K Strategies.
Weber Shandwick submitted a well-rounded performance across the three regions, underpinned by impressive creative work and a focus on solving at the intersections of such critical issues as geopolitics, brand activism, health and wellness and technological development.Weber Shandwick was one of seven agencies to win Global Agency of the Year recognition from a shortlist of 35 firms, drawn from PRovoke Media's Agency of the Year honorees in North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific and LatAm.