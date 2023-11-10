Industries

Africa


The Weber Shandwick Collective named 2023 Global Sabre Awards' Global Agency of the Year

10 Nov 2023
The 2023 Global Sabre Awards took place in Washington DC on Thursday evening and saw The Weber Shandwick Collective named Global Agency of the Year.
Source: PRovoke Media The 2023 Global Sabre Awards' Global Agency of the Year is the Weber Shandwick Collective
Source: PRovoke Media PRovoke Media The 2023 Global Sabre Awards' Global Agency of the Year is the Weber Shandwick Collective

The only large PR consultancy to receive finalist nominations in PRovoke Media's Regional Consultancy of the Year category across North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, the Interpublic Group agency prevailed over multinational PR firms BCW, Edelman, FleishmanHillard and H+K Strategies.

Weber Shandwick submitted a well-rounded performance across the three regions, underpinned by impressive creative work and a focus on solving at the intersections of such critical issues as geopolitics, brand activism, health and wellness and technological development.

Weber Shandwick was one of seven agencies to win Global Agency of the Year recognition from a shortlist of 35 firms, drawn from PRovoke Media's Agency of the Year honorees in North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific and LatAm.
Source: Retroviral Mike Sharman from Retroviral,which has been named as a finalist in the PRovoke Media 2023 Global PR Agencies of the Year
SA's Retroviral named in PRovoke Media's 2023 Global PR Agencies of the Year

By 11 Oct 2023

All the winners and finalists

Global PR Agencies of the Year

  • Winner: Weber Shandwick
  • BCW
  • Edelman
  • FleishmanHillard
  • H+K Strategies

Consumer PR Agencies of the Year

  • Winner: W
  • Citizen Relations
  • Marco
  • PR Pundit
  • Splendid

Corporate/Public Affairs Agencies of the Year

  • Winner: SEC Newgate
  • Blurred
  • Rud Pedersen
  • Sandpiper

Creative PR Agencies of the Year

  • Winner: Ketchum
  • Cirkle
  • First Partners
  • MSL
  • Retroviral

Digital PR Agencies of the Year

  • Winner: Ogilvy PR Asia-Pacific
  • Highwire
  • Jin
  • Lippe Taylor
  • Prain Global

Financial PR Agencies of the Year

  • Winner: Prosek Partners
  • Ashbury
  • FGS Global
  • Vested

Healthcare PR Agencies of the Year

  • Winner: Finn Partners
  • GCI Health
  • Real Chemistry
  • Spectrum Science
  • Weber Shandwick

Technology PR Agencies of the Year

  • Winner: The Hoffman Agency
  • Allison
  • CCgroup
  • PAN Communications
  • WE Communications

