Kgomotso Moalusi appointed Eclipse Communications' managing partner: corporate

Kgomotso Moalusi has been appointed Eclipse Communications' managing partner: corporate to lead the agency's corporate centre of excellence business unit as well as join its exco team.

Image supplied. Kgomotso Moalusi has been appointed Eclipse Communications’ managing partner: corporate to lead the agency’s corporate centre of excellence business unit as well as join its exco team

Moalusi, with close to 20 years of professional experience under her belt, is a seasoned communications professional, having held various positions at international agencies, corporates and in public sector institutions.

Newsroom a great teacher

With an honours in journalism and a background in newsrooms, it was a watershed moment when she joined her first communications agency in 2008.

“The newsroom was the greatest teacher. After leaving, I have never looked back. It remains the most rewarding and inspiring feeling to know that I am an advisor to several brands that contribute positively to our country’s economy.”

Next five years critical

She is excited to join Eclipse Communications. “I am joining an agency that is striding towards almost three decades in the industry. These next five years are not only critical for us as an agency, but for our clients who are expecting us to devise business unusual proposals and solutions.”

Eclipse Communications CEO, Cheryl Reddy highlights that Moalusi’s addition to the team will only strengthen its corporate centre of excellence business unit, home to the likes of Mondelez SSA, Pfizer SSA, South African Airways, to name a few.

“We are thrilled by Moalusi’s appointment after a rigorous search process. Apart from Moalusi’s mandate to guide the growth of the existing clients, she will also focus on business development, people growth and join our executive leadership team.

“ She is a consummate professional who, through her wealth of experience is a critical thinker, a new age communications professional who is multi-skilled and has an innovative approach to communications.”

Authentic connections

For Moalusi, a key trend in the industry is the need for authentic connections and in-person meetings.

“After many months of digital online interaction, there is a glaring need for people to reconnect at a human level. This is not only in terms of client interaction, but also for communication professionals. I believe the power of authentic connection can birth a new cohort of considered communicators.”

She also believes in a ‘less is more’ approach, and that impact needs to be prioritised.

“Escalating economic challenges have throttled marketing and communication budgets, compelling the industry to prioritise the purpose and impact for its communication and marketing activities, taking the mood of the world, regions and countries it operates in.”

The untapped power of self-publishing

Moalusi is a strong proponent of the untapped power of self-publishing. She says with the increased decline in traditional media outlets and paywalls to access quality content digitally, there is an opportunity for brands to consider self-publishing – curating its own content and offering consumers and other stakeholders quality information not only about products and services, but also about the meaningful role they play in society.

Workplace diversity, inclusion and equity

The need to foster workplace diversity, inclusion and equity is close to Moalusi’s heart.

“To me, it means the ability to walk in another person’s shoes to get a feel and appreciation of the journey that they have walked or are on. This does not mean that you must agree with everything they say, or need to walk the same journey, but rather to have a greater understanding of where their worldview stems from. It’s the ability to embrace our differences and contribute nothing but the best versions of ourselves to achieve collective magic.”