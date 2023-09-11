Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

Jacaranda FMGagasi FMBataDMASAPromiseProvantageTopco MediaRogerwilcoKantarBusiness and Arts South AfricaDStv Media SalesMeltwaterInvibes AdvertisingThe BarBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

PR & Communications News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Kgomotso Moalusi appointed Eclipse Communications' managing partner: corporate

11 Sep 2023
Kgomotso Moalusi has been appointed Eclipse Communications' managing partner: corporate to lead the agency's corporate centre of excellence business unit as well as join its exco team.
Image supplied. Kgomotso Moalusi has been appointed Eclipse Communications’ managing partner: corporate to lead the agency’s corporate centre of excellence business unit as well as join its exco team
Image supplied. Kgomotso Moalusi has been appointed Eclipse Communications’ managing partner: corporate to lead the agency’s corporate centre of excellence business unit as well as join its exco team

Moalusi, with close to 20 years of professional experience under her belt, is a seasoned communications professional, having held various positions at international agencies, corporates and in public sector institutions.

Newsroom a great teacher

With an honours in journalism and a background in newsrooms, it was a watershed moment when she joined her first communications agency in 2008.

“The newsroom was the greatest teacher. After leaving, I have never looked back. It remains the most rewarding and inspiring feeling to know that I am an advisor to several brands that contribute positively to our country’s economy.”

Next five years critical

She is excited to join Eclipse Communications. “I am joining an agency that is striding towards almost three decades in the industry. These next five years are not only critical for us as an agency, but for our clients who are expecting us to devise business unusual proposals and solutions.”

Eclipse Communications CEO, Cheryl Reddy highlights that Moalusi’s addition to the team will only strengthen its corporate centre of excellence business unit, home to the likes of Mondelez SSA, Pfizer SSA, South African Airways, to name a few.

“We are thrilled by Moalusi’s appointment after a rigorous search process. Apart from Moalusi’s mandate to guide the growth of the existing clients, she will also focus on business development, people growth and join our executive leadership team.

“ She is a consummate professional who, through her wealth of experience is a critical thinker, a new age communications professional who is multi-skilled and has an innovative approach to communications.”

Image supplied: Shahan Ramkissoon is Eclipse Communications' new chief strategy officer
#Newsmaker: Shahan Ramkissoon, Eclipse Communications chief strategy officer

By 3 Jun 2022

Authentic connections

For Moalusi, a key trend in the industry is the need for authentic connections and in-person meetings.

“After many months of digital online interaction, there is a glaring need for people to reconnect at a human level. This is not only in terms of client interaction, but also for communication professionals. I believe the power of authentic connection can birth a new cohort of considered communicators.”

She also believes in a ‘less is more’ approach, and that impact needs to be prioritised.

“Escalating economic challenges have throttled marketing and communication budgets, compelling the industry to prioritise the purpose and impact for its communication and marketing activities, taking the mood of the world, regions and countries it operates in.”

The untapped power of self-publishing

Moalusi is a strong proponent of the untapped power of self-publishing. She says with the increased decline in traditional media outlets and paywalls to access quality content digitally, there is an opportunity for brands to consider self-publishing – curating its own content and offering consumers and other stakeholders quality information not only about products and services, but also about the meaningful role they play in society.

Workplace diversity, inclusion and equity

The need to foster workplace diversity, inclusion and equity is close to Moalusi’s heart.

“To me, it means the ability to walk in another person’s shoes to get a feel and appreciation of the journey that they have walked or are on. This does not mean that you must agree with everything they say, or need to walk the same journey, but rather to have a greater understanding of where their worldview stems from. It’s the ability to embrace our differences and contribute nothing but the best versions of ourselves to achieve collective magic.”

NextOptions
Read more: communications, Public relations, new appointment, Cheryl Reddy, PR, Eclipse Communications

Related

Alex Okosi appointed managing director for Google in Africa
Alex Okosi appointed managing director for Google in Africa6 Sep 2023
The Loeries has annolunced top international creatives for 2023 international jury presidents. (L to r:) Marco Venturelli, CEO/CCO Publicis Conseil and CCO Publicis Groupe France, Geet Rathi, creative director, Area 23, Brad Reilly, McCann Enterprise chief creative officer, Shannon Washington, US CCO R/GA, and Paul Chan creative leader, Cheil
Top international creatives for Loeries 2023 juries presidents5 Sep 2023
Source: 123rf
All the 2023 New Generation Awards finalists!4 Sep 2023
Source: © 123rf An AI policy and risk management framework that will be available on an open source basis for the global PR industry has been launched by South Africa’s Razor PR agency
Razor PR launches AI governance framework for global PR industry31 Aug 2023
#BehindtheSelfie: Stef Adonis, head of communications at Helm
#BehindtheSelfie: Stef Adonis, head of communications at Helm24 Aug 2023
Source:
PR practitioners should focus on pitching newsworthy stories instead of being friends with journalists17 Aug 2023
BMW IT Hub is the development arm of BMW Group. Source: LinkedIn
BMW appoints Thorsten Achenbach as director in IT Hub16 Aug 2023
A golden opportunity for African professionals to set prices to reflect their value
A golden opportunity for African professionals to set prices to reflect their value16 Aug 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz