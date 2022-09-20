Industries

    APO Group appoints former PwC South Africa head of media relations as its content development specialist

    20 Sep 2022
    Issued by: APO Group
    The former PwC South Africa head of media relations, Sanchia Temkin, has joined the leading Pan-African consultancy and press release distribution service, APO Group, as a content development specialist based in Johannesburg.
    Sanchia Temkin, newly appointed content development specialist at APO Group
    Sanchia Temkin, newly appointed content development specialist at APO Group

    Sanchia Temkin has over 20 years of professional experience in financial journalism and media relations. After several years of practicing as a lawyer, Temkin started a career in journalism with Business Day, where she worked her way up to associate editor. She reported on the professional services industry, with a focus on the Big Four accounting firms, governance issues in corporate SA, tax policy, and investigative stories on tax evasion. She has also authored articles for the Financial Mail and Business Times. She has been nominated as runner-up for several awards in journalism.

    Over 11 years ago, Temkin joined PwC’s Clients, Markets & Developments division to start up a Media Relations department for the South African office. Some of her key achievements at PwC include authoring an average of 55–60 press releases annually; authoring press articles and thought leadership articles, including op-ed pieces; developing a media relations strategy and policy for the firm; assuming responsibility for and driving the firm’s media campaigns.

    Temkin left PwC at the end of April 2022 and joined APO Group as content development specialist in September 2022.

    APO Group
    Founded in 2007, APO Group is the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service.
    Read more: PWC, APO Group

