Eduvos graphic design students shine at the Gold Pack Awards

The Gold Pack Awards are highly regarded in the industry and offer a platform for tertiary education students to showcase their expertise in developing innovative packaging solutions and concepts.

The competition was opened to registered tertiary education students in three categories: Packaging Technology, Graphic Design, and Food Science and Technology. The competition encourages students to explore the dynamic world of packaging, and the importance of multi-disciplinary collaboration. Participants are not just packaging experts; they are visionaries who understand the nuances and challenges of the packaging industry.

Six of Eduvos’s students were selected as finalists in this year’s competition, and they attended the prize-giving ceremony on 12 October at the Barnyard Theatre at Emperor's Palace, Johannesburg.

The six finalists were:

Muhseenah Adamo from the Bedfordview campus. She designed packaging for Camp Master called "Just Drop It", which reimagines how charcoal is used.



Ruan von Ronge from the Bedfordview campus designed informative packaging for recycling batteries.



Thabo Matthew Ndlovu from the Midrand campus re-designed instant coffee packaging to be more user-friendly and unique.



Malaika Mukelwa Fraser from the Pretoria campus designed Oros bottles with a built-in measuring cup.



Veneco Siebritz from the Tyger Valley campus designed a zip seal spaghetti pack so that spaghetti that is not used can be stored easily.



Bianca Heunis from the Tyger Valley campus redesigned earphone packaging.

Gold, silver and bronze medals are awarded to the top three winners in each category. However, all entries achieving finalist status as well as the medal winners qualify for entry into the international WPO WorldStar Awards, and five of these finalists secured top positions in their respective categories.

Ruan von Ronge clinched third place in the 'Packaging is not Trash' category. Students in this category were tasked with designing packaging graphics that promote responsible disposal after a product has fulfilled its primary purpose.

Malaika Mukelwa Fraser claimed the second spot in the 'Fit for People, Fit for Purpose' category. Entrants were required to design packaging for an existing product and brand, ensuring that it catered specifically to the needs of a specific target group and/or improved the manner and use of the product it contained.

Thabo Matthew Ndlovu secured the top position in the 'The Competitive Edge' category. His exceptional packaging design was aimed at providing the product and brand with a strong competitive edge in its market category.

Muhseenah Adamo, another student from the Bedfordview campus, took the second place in this category, and Bianca Heunis, from Tyger Valley, claimed the third position.

The head of programme for the humanities and arts faculty, Solomon Bakare, says: "Our hearts swell with pride as we celebrate the remarkable achievements of our Eduvos students at the Gold Pack Awards. Their success serves as a resounding testament to the quality and relevance of the education we provide. At Eduvos, we are committed to nurturing talent, and these exceptional students have proven that they are well-prepared to make their mark in the dynamic world of graphic design and packaging."

To add to the excitement, Thabo Matthew Ndlovu received the prestigious Safripol Silver Award, which is awarded to the second-place design entry overall, demonstrating the exceptional talent nurtured at Eduvos.

Thabo embraced aluminium's timeless appeal to change the standard glass bottles in which instant coffee is packaged and used the cultures from where many coffee beans come from, known as the 'Bean Belt', as inspiration for the design.

According to Thabo, “The inspiration came from observing and experiencing the many challenges of the current glass container, which shatters and makes it difficult for people to distinguish between products, as well as something as simple as how it fits and blends into our homes, as I felt the current ones can be awkward to store in your cupboards and start to look boring after a while. The patterns themselves are all inspired by the very beautiful and real-life illustrations from the many different and vibrant cultures along the Bean Belt.”

Thabo is interested in 3D design, product advertising, and digital art post-graduation. “Product advertising, in my opinion, is a means of bringing products to life, telling their stories, and making them resonate with the audience. I want to use my design skills to create visually compelling narratives that connect people to products on a deeper level." He stated further that winning second place has given him more confidence and strengthened his commitment to this path. It has also given him valuable exposure and connections, which he believes will help him to launch his career.

Eduvos is elated by the achievements of its students and extends its heartiest congratulations to each of the finalists and winners. These talented students exemplify the commitment to excellence that Eduvos advocates, and it also underscores the institution's position as a leader who fosters innovation and creativity in the field of graphic design.

