Nampak unveils new liquid carton facility

Africa's largest packaging company, Nampak, officially launched its Liquid Carton divisions' new Technical Hub in Roodepoort, Johannesburg, on 12 December 2019. In one of his last official acts before leaving to head up Eskom, Nampak CEO André De Ruyter unveiled the new hub, cutting the ribbon during the facility's opening ceremony.
André De Ruyter
The new plant complements Nampak’s existing liquid carton facilities, which include a sales office in Bryanston, Gauteng; a printing plant in Isithebe, KwaZulu-Natal; a research and development (R&D) facility in Cape Town, and sister carton producing plants in both Malawi and Zambia.
Following renewed popularity and rising demand for liquid cartons, Nampak says the new Technical Hub was custom built to maintain, and service the growing pool of liquid carton filling machines for the food and beverage industry, such as dairy, water and fruit juice.
The company states in a press release that the new facility "significantly increases Nampak’s renewed popularity and demand for carton filling machinery", both in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa.
Nampak staff at the new facility.
Environmental awareness
Andre De Ruyter, chief executive officer at Nampak Ltd. says: “By shifting to carton, companies are enjoying benefits, such as a revitalised look and feel of their products, while being environmentally-friendly.”
“With the world becoming more environmentally aware, and companies looking for sustainable packaging alternatives, Nampak Liquid Cartons is perfectly positioned for take-off. The future looks bright for Nampak Liquid Cartons with the opening of our new Technical Hub,” concludes De Ruyter.
