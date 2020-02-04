Production Company news South Africa

Howard Audio and the craft of audio branding

Issued by: Howard Audio
Howard Audio is thrilled that our audio branding project for Consol Glass was awarded a special mention in this month's IDidTht.com craft awards! Such a special project to work on... thanks to Grey Africa for such an inspiring brief...
Click here to view the post.


Check out our "behind-the-scenes" video for insight into this exciting project.



To learn more about the new Howard Audio and to stay up to date with our latest work be sure to check out our new website at www.howardaudio.co.za

Howard Audio At Howard Audio we do sound differently. Our composers and engineers combine original music, sound design and final mix in a state of the art studio to create emotionally captivating audio.
