Howard Audio and the craft of audio branding

Howard Audio is thrilled that our audio branding project for Consol Glass was awarded a special mention in this month's IDidTht.com craft awards! Such a special project to work on... thanks to Grey Africa for such an inspiring brief...

Click here to view the post.Check out our "behind-the-scenes" video for insight into this exciting project.To learn more about the new Howard Audio and to stay up to date with our latest work be sure to check out our new website at www.howardaudio.co.za