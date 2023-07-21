5 key areas impacting consumer spend, shaping shopping trends

During Pulse 6 (the sixth Global Consumer Insights survey conducted), rolling power cuts resulted in consumers spending less, investment decisions being affected by diminished business confidence, and negative international perceptions that restricted foreign investment.

Anton Hugo, PwC Africa Retail Industry Leader says retailers’ spending to support infrastructure will potentially impact two key areas: their ability to service debt and their ability to seek out growth opportunities.

He also says that the added costs of diesel and load-shedding-related losses, such as spoilt goods, are not easily passed on to consumers who are already financially constrained.

According to PwC’s South African Retail Sentiment Index, the primary factors driving consumers’ negative sentiment were food quality, stock availability, and expired produce.

Load-shedding has also impacted consumer behaviour in several ways, with more than 50% of consumers opting for non-perishable products and items that are less reliant on electricity.

The demand for takeout and foods that can be conveniently purchased has also seen a significant increase, as indicated by 40% of respondents, while online purchases experienced a surge, with 31% of respondents, predominantly younger generations lacking access to alternative energy sources, choosing to buy more items online due to load-shedding.

“This underscores the importance for retailers to enhance their online presence and cater to the needs of this important consumer segment,” Hugo says.