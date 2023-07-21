Hot sauce brand launches with social media campaign

The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce has found its way to South Africa, the first country it is available in outside of the US.

Source: FB Lousiana rand Hot Sauce

At over 350 independent retailers and at almost 200 Spar stores the brand has launched on social media platforms in the country.

The sauce, which is descried as the hot sauce for many who enjoy heat without compromising on flavour, was brought to South Africa in 2021 by local company Cracking Cravings.

As part of its digital strategy, the Louisiana Hot Sauce SA Instagram account has combined brand content, influencer and user-generated content to showcase how South Africans are enjoying their hot sauce.

The brand also recently underwent a refresh that saw its branding in South Africa mirroring its global CI.

Louisiana Hot Sauce got its start in 1928 in New Iberia, Louisiana.

More than 95 years later, Louisiana Hot Sauce is still made the same way in the same place. Louisiana is famous for its Mardi Gras celebrations, being the birthplace of American blues and its Cajun and Creole cuisine.