Jacobs adds 2 new blends to Barista Editions range

2 Nov 2023
With the growth of Jacobs Barista coffee beans in the South African coffee market, the coffee brand recently introduced two new variants to the Barista Editions. Barista Espresso Italiano and Barista Crema Italiano offer consumers an authentic Italian taste and exceptional coffee experience.
Image supplied
Image supplied

“The introduction of these new additions to the Barista range are a testament to its remarkable growth in the market. We are dedicated to providing our consumers with an authentic Italian taste through these inspired blends, enriching the range with diverse taste profiles for coffee enthusiasts to savour,” comments Domaine Rautenbach, senior brand manager for Jacobs.

Incorporating the Italian roasting style, these new blends are roasted slower at a lower temperature, ensuring a strong yet smooth taste, typical for Italian coffee. The two blends provide consumers, who enjoy different styles of coffee, options when making themselves their favourite cuppa:

  • Barista Espresso Italiano is perfect for espresso, ristretto, doppio and cappuccino.
  • Barista Crema Italiano is best suited for lungo, americano, caffe latte and latte macchiato.

“The introduction of these two blends to our Barista Editions range aligns with our commitment to enhance our consumers’ coffee experiences, as we strive to do with all our coffees,” explains Rautenbach. “Jacobs knows that by giving our consumers new blends to try, we need to provide them with something new, something exciting and something worth drinking.”

Read more: Jacobs, coffee blends

