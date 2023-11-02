Jacobs adds 2 new blends to Barista Editions range

“The introduction of these new additions to the Barista range are a testament to its remarkable growth in the market. We are dedicated to providing our consumers with an authentic Italian taste through these inspired blends, enriching the range with diverse taste profiles for coffee enthusiasts to savour,” comments Domaine Rautenbach, senior brand manager for Jacobs.
Incorporating the Italian roasting style, these new blends are roasted slower at a lower temperature, ensuring a strong yet smooth taste, typical for Italian coffee. The two blends provide consumers, who enjoy different styles of coffee, options when making themselves their favourite cuppa:
“The introduction of these two blends to our Barista Editions range aligns with our commitment to enhance our consumers’ coffee experiences, as we strive to do with all our coffees,” explains Rautenbach. “Jacobs knows that by giving our consumers new blends to try, we need to provide them with something new, something exciting and something worth drinking.”