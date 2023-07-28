Industries

Makro celebrates birthday with 'spot the cake' competition

28 Jul 2023
Makro is celebrating its 52nd birthday by bringing the internet-breaking trend of hyper-realistic cakes into its stores.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

In honour of this milestone, customers have until Saturday the 26th of August to visit selected Makro stores, where they can question their eyes and sanity in the retailer's unique and exciting ‘Spot the Cake’ challenge to win amazing prizes.

Loyal customers

Katherine Madley, vice president of group marketing at Massmart says, “Makro’s birthday is more than a celebration of our history, it's a tribute to our loyal customers who have supported us for over half a century. That is why, this year, we're ensuring our celebrations are bigger than ever by giving customers deals that are larger and more impressive than any we've offered nationwide. It is about putting our customers first and giving back in the most memorable way possible."

Source: © 123rf Massmart's e-commerce strategy has involved shifting the Makro website onto a new micro-services-based platform
Massmart's tech capability improves e-commerce customer experience

4 Jul 2023

Makro’s month-long birthday celebration invites customers to visit select stores across the country to guess whether an appliance or product on display is real or cake. If they guess correctly, they win instant prizes.

Customers can join in the birthday fun at participating stores on the following dates:

Gauteng:

Woodmead – 12, 19 and 26 August 2023
Germiston – 29 July 2023
Wonderboom – 5 and 26 August 2023

KwaZulu-Natal:

Springfield – 29 July 2023
Pietermaritzburg – 5 August 2023
Cornubia – 28 July and 19 August 2023

Cape Town:

Montague Gardens – 26 August 2023
Ottery – 29 July and 19 August 2023
Cape Gate – 5 and 12 August 2023

“While our birthday bash promises exciting deals, we are still focused on offering customers a shopping experience that is memorable, rewarding, and above all, fun. Our customers can still count on low prices, an extensive product assortment, and a unique and high-quality in-store and online shopping experience. This birthday celebration is an extension of Makro's commitment to customer satisfaction and service excellence,” concludes Madley.

NextOptions
Read more: Competition, Makro, birthday

