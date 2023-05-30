Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

NIQOrnicoBataBurger KingQuickEasy SoftwareBMi ResearchOLC Through The Line CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

FMCG News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Tiger Brands says load shedding set to squeeze income

30 May 2023
By: Promit Mukherjee
South Africa's biggest food producer Tiger Brands said on Tuesday, 30 May, that its annual income might drop as it expected a significant rise in costs because of increased load shedding in the coming winter months, sending shares down 15% in early trade.
Source: Reuters/James Oatway
Source: Reuters/James Oatway

Africa's most industrialised economy has been grappling with daily power cuts lasting up to 10 hours a day. Eskom has warned that increased demand during the winter months might force it to implement a 16-hour power cut in a 32-hour cycle in June and July.

"Operating costs are expected to rise significantly as a consequence of higher levels of load shedding during the winter season," Tiger Brands said in a statement.

Food companies have had to deal with global food price inflation that has affected consumer spending, high interest rates that increased the cost of debt and load shedding that have increased costs because of the need to rely on back-up generators. "Should current operating conditions persist, maintaining full-year operating income in line with last year will be challenging," the company said.

Source: Dis-Chem Group
Dis-Chem's diesel costs climb to R90m

19 May 2023

For the first half ended 31 March, Tiger Brands' revenues increased 16% to R19.4bn, but inflation reduced its volumes by a percentage point. Its net financing cost, primarily the cost of debt-servicing, jumped by almost three times and the costs of mitigating the impact of power cuts increased by more than six times.

The company posted a marginal rise in its interim profit to 731 cents per share, up from 729 cents a year earlier. The company declared a dividend of 320 cents per share for the six-month period.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Promit Mukherjee

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Barbara Lewis
Read more: Tiger Brands, consumer packaged goods, food manufacturing, Promit Mukherjee



Related

Pioneer Foods to take full ownership of Futurelife
Pioneer Foods to take full ownership of Futurelife2 hours ago
South Africa's finest dairy products awarded at SA Dairy Championships 2023
South Africa's finest dairy products awarded at SA Dairy Championships 202323 hours ago
Source: RFG
Rhodes and Bull Brand producer RFG grows revenue but load shedding weighs on costs25 May 2023
Source: ©tanialerro -
SA consumers called to comment on draft food labelling regulations24 May 2023
Danone Southern Africa appoints first female head of manufacturing
Danone Southern Africa appoints first female head of manufacturing18 May 2023
Western Cape family business reaps rewards of &quot;breakthrough&quot; Checkers deal
Western Cape family business reaps rewards of "breakthrough" Checkers deal18 May 2023
KWV names John Loomes as new CEO
KWV names John Loomes as new CEO18 May 2023
Tadeu Marroco, new chief executive of BAT. Source: Supplied
Tadeu Marroco takes the helm at British American Tobacco16 May 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz