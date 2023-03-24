Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

DistellPyrotecOnPoint PRMpactPareto LimitedBitventureCatchwordsKAP Industrial HoldingsQuickEasy SoftwareIrvine PartnersThe Publicity WorkshopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

FMCG Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


2 Golds for Durbanville Hills at international competition

24 Mar 2023
Issued by: Distell
Durbanville Hills has been awarded two Gold medals at the prestigious Concours Mondial du Sauvignon competition for its Durbanville Hills Sauvignon Blanc 2022 and Tangram White 2020.
2 Golds for Durbanville Hills at international competition

The competition is the largest and most significant international wine competition dedicated to Sauvignon Blanc. This year, 50 international judges reviewed the 1210 Sauvignon Blanc entries received from 20 different countries across the globe.

Durbanville Hills was awarded 2 of the 26 Gold medals earned by South African wines.

Durbanville Hills cellar master, Martin Moore is overjoyed by the recognition for a cultivar that is not only close to his heart but thrives in the cool climate location of Durbanville.

“Sauvignon Blanc wears its origin on its sleeve so to speak. The terroir it is grown in plays a significant role in the final flavour profile, structure and crispness. In the cool climate area of the Durbanville valley where the sea breezes and mists cool down the vineyards, Sauvignon Blanc is ideally suited and truly at home. With our variety of slopes, we hand-harvest grapes from high altitude and lower lying vineyards to create a taste profile that we know best represents our unique terroir,” says Moore.

“It is incredibly gratifying to see our lifestyle Durbanville Hills Sauvignon Blanc being awarded right beside our flagship Tangram White. The Durbanville Hills range is our most popular and our cellar team’s promise to consumers of year-on-year quality and fruit-forward wines that are a joy to drink. The Tangram is a wine made for cellaring and one where we flexed our winemaking muscles and crafted a wine that reflects not only our team’s creativity and expertise but also the longevity of our wines.”

The Durbanville Hills Sauvignon Blanc 2022 is light olive green in colour and the nose displays pronounced bursts of lemon grass, passion fruit and blackcurrant with soft undertones of winter melon and guava. Well-rounded and medium-bodied the wine is crisp and lively with tantalizing, zesty lime and lemon rind characters complimented by fresh notes of guava, cape gooseberry and passionfruit.

The Tangram White 2020 is a blend of 88% Sauvignon Blanc and 12% Semillon and pale straw with green edges in colour. The nose reveals aromas lime, pineapple, orange peel, yellow melon, peaches and blackcurrant. The palate is rich and creamy with concentrated complexity, sweet wood spice, peaches, melon and blackcurrant. If cellared in optimal conditions the wine will last at least a decade.

Add these award-winning wines to your collection by visiting a premium wine outlet near you or by ordering online.

NextOptions
Distell
Distell, a global business with roots in South Africa, produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands that have been crafted by extraordinary people across the world. Some of these brands include Amarula, Savanna, Hunter's Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg.
Read more: wine competition, Durbanville Hills, Martin Moore

Related

Durbanville Hills announced as Top 2 Winery in South Africa
DistellDurbanville Hills announced as Top 2 Winery in South Africa11 Jul 2022
Image by Liesl Engelbrecht
Durbanville Wine Valley hosts another wine-and-dine series29 Apr 2022
Source:
Durbanville Wine Valley hosts Harvest Festival10 Mar 2022
World top 12 Sauvignon Blanc accolade for Durbanville Hills
DistellWorld top 12 Sauvignon Blanc accolade for Durbanville Hills4 Feb 2022
New wine range encapsulates the vibrancy of Cape Town
DistellNew wine range encapsulates the vibrancy of Cape Town8 Dec 2021
Durbanville Hills launches lower alcohol wine range
DistellDurbanville Hills launches lower alcohol wine range11 Aug 2021
Image via
Durbanville Hills sparkling wine wins world's best23 Jun 2020
Matthieu Joannon via
Distell launches new Libertas Vineyard and Estates wine company15 Jan 2019

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz