2 Golds for Durbanville Hills at international competition

Durbanville Hills has been awarded two Gold medals at the prestigious Concours Mondial du Sauvignon competition for its Durbanville Hills Sauvignon Blanc 2022 and Tangram White 2020.

The competition is the largest and most significant international wine competition dedicated to Sauvignon Blanc. This year, 50 international judges reviewed the 1210 Sauvignon Blanc entries received from 20 different countries across the globe.

Durbanville Hills was awarded 2 of the 26 Gold medals earned by South African wines.

Durbanville Hills cellar master, Martin Moore is overjoyed by the recognition for a cultivar that is not only close to his heart but thrives in the cool climate location of Durbanville.

“Sauvignon Blanc wears its origin on its sleeve so to speak. The terroir it is grown in plays a significant role in the final flavour profile, structure and crispness. In the cool climate area of the Durbanville valley where the sea breezes and mists cool down the vineyards, Sauvignon Blanc is ideally suited and truly at home. With our variety of slopes, we hand-harvest grapes from high altitude and lower lying vineyards to create a taste profile that we know best represents our unique terroir,” says Moore.

“It is incredibly gratifying to see our lifestyle Durbanville Hills Sauvignon Blanc being awarded right beside our flagship Tangram White. The Durbanville Hills range is our most popular and our cellar team’s promise to consumers of year-on-year quality and fruit-forward wines that are a joy to drink. The Tangram is a wine made for cellaring and one where we flexed our winemaking muscles and crafted a wine that reflects not only our team’s creativity and expertise but also the longevity of our wines.”

The Durbanville Hills Sauvignon Blanc 2022 is light olive green in colour and the nose displays pronounced bursts of lemon grass, passion fruit and blackcurrant with soft undertones of winter melon and guava. Well-rounded and medium-bodied the wine is crisp and lively with tantalizing, zesty lime and lemon rind characters complimented by fresh notes of guava, cape gooseberry and passionfruit.

The Tangram White 2020 is a blend of 88% Sauvignon Blanc and 12% Semillon and pale straw with green edges in colour. The nose reveals aromas lime, pineapple, orange peel, yellow melon, peaches and blackcurrant. The palate is rich and creamy with concentrated complexity, sweet wood spice, peaches, melon and blackcurrant. If cellared in optimal conditions the wine will last at least a decade.

Add these award-winning wines to your collection by visiting a premium wine outlet near you or by ordering online.