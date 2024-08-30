Agriculture Viticulture & Oenology
Viticulture & Oenology

    2024 Absa Top 10 Pinotage winners revealed

    30 Aug 2024
    The 2024 Absa Top 10 Pinotage competition has showcased South Africa’s winemaking excellence, highlighting the industry’s resilience and diversity. With 112 entries from 65 brands, the competition celebrated Pinotage, a vital cultivar in South African viticulture. The wines were submitted from 29 Wine of Origin areas, with Stellenbosch contributing 57 entries and Paarl 21. Other notable regions included Robertson, Swartland, and Breedekloof/Worcester, reflecting the extensive variety of South Africa's wine regions.
    Source: Supplied
    The diversity of vintages entered into the competition added a layer of intrigue, with wines ranging from youthful one-year-olds to a venerable twelve-year-old entry. The array of 7 one-year-old wines, 49 two-year-old wines, and 37 three-year-old wines, among others, provided a fascinating tasting journey that highlights the unique characteristics and stories behind each bottle.

    Resilience and future outlook

    Beyers Truter, chairman of the Pinotage Association, expressed his pride in this year’s competition, stating: "Although we see the 2023/24 production of not only Pinotage down, the quality of the wines presented this year is a testament to the resilience and skill of our winemakers. It’s something truly great to celebrate, and it reinforces the strength of South African Pinotage as a proudly local cultivar.

    "We must continuously strive to market Pinotage with dedication. We achieved great successes with Pinotage thus far but now is the time for all to do introspection. Challenging times give us a reason to open our eyes to the great potential ahead for the next 100 years "

    Source: Supplied
    “We are thrilled to celebrate the exceptional talent demonstrated by the 2024 Absa Top 10 Pinotage Awards winners,” adds Sanah Gumede, managing executive for strategy and customer value management for Absa Relationship Banking. "As the largest financier of agriculture in South Africa, we strive to be the primary partner for our clients and support them in their journey towards excellence. We remain inspired by the passion, innovation, and dedication of our local winemakers who continue to set new standards in the industry. Congratulations to you all."

    The Pinotage Association extend our heartfelt thanks to the esteemed 2024 Absa Top 10 judging panel for their dedication and expertise. The 2024 judging panel - Samarie Smith, 2024 Absa Top 10 Convener, Neil Ellis, Karin Visser, Dr Erna Blancquaert and Etienne Louw.

    As we honour the 2024 Absa Top 10 Winners, we invite wine lovers to embark on a tasting journey through these exceptional wines. Each glass tells a story of passion, skill, and the unique terroir of South Africa’s diverse wine regions. These wines are more than just a drink—they are a celebration of what makes Pinotage a true South African icon.

    The 2024 Absa Top 10 Pinotage Winners

    The Top 10 Winners for the 2024 competition showcases wines selected for their outstanding quality and representation of the Pinotage varietal:

    1. Beeslaar Wines - Beeslaar Pinotage 2022 (WO: Stellenbosch), Abrie Beeslaar
    2. Beyerskloof Wines - Beyerskloof Winemakers Reserve Pinotage 2022 (WO: Stellenbosch), Anri Truter
    3. Diemersdal Wine Estate - Diemersdal Pinotage Reserve 2022 (WO: Durbanville) – Thys Louw, Juandre Bruwer
    4. Flagstone Winery - Flagstone Writer's Block Pinotage 2021 (WO: Swartland) – Gerhard Swart
    5. Francois van Niekerk Wines - Francois van Niekerk Pinotage 2022 (WO: Coastal) – Francois van Niekerk
    6. Kanonkop Wine Estate - Kanonkop Pinotage 2018 (WO: Simonsberg – Stellenbosch) – Abrie Beeslaar
    7. Koelenhof Cellar - Stellenbosch 1679 Old Vine Pinotage 2022 (WO: Stellenbosch) – Nicholas Husselman, Handre Visagie
    8. Rijk's Cellar - Rijk's Private Cellar Pinotage 2020 (WO: Tulbagh) – Adriaan Jacobs
    9. Wellington Wines - La Cave Pinotage 2022 (WO: Wellington) – Daniel Slabber
    10. Windmeul Cellar - Windmeul The Legend Collection Pinotage 2022 (WO: Paarl) – Abraham van Heerden

