Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards presents The Savanna Newcomer Showcase

Savanna Premium Cider has always been a brand that isn't afraid to offer a cider with a crisp and dry taste profile but also with a crisp and dry approach to humour. Entertaining the people of South Ahh, and working with the funniest people around has become synonymous with Savanna. But why stop there? Friday, 17 February 2023, The Savanna Newcomer Showcase will be rolling out the red carpet for everyone who is anyone, or just a fan of comedy.

“In living up to our purpose – a brand that believes in uplifting a nation through humour, we're well-positioned to support newcomer comedians. The Savanna Newcomer Showcase is the first in a series of lead-up events to the tenth annual Savanna Comic’s Choice Comedy Awards. Nominations for the newcomer category are from the comedy industry, and 20 newcomer comedians each perform five minutes of live comedy. The final five nominees competing for the ultimate title of the Savanna Newcomer Award will be announced by 8 March," says Eugene Lenford, marketing manager at Savanna Cider.

The Savanna Newcomer Showcase has become a much-anticipated event on the annual comedy calendar and is frequently attended by renowned local comedians, talent agents, and scouts. This allows not only the top five, but all newcomers to be discovered and elevate their careers.

Lenford added: “The evening promises to be filled with lots of laughs – a salute to the upcoming and new generation of comedic talent. We have seen this showcase and newcomer award change the lives of many well-known comedians. Schalk Bezuidenhout, the winner of the 2013 Savanna Newcomer Award will be hosting the event, and many former winners can attest to the exposure and interest this award generates in the comedy industry. We have never wavered in our support of the comedy industry, and the well-being, continuous growth and development of comedic talent in SA is our priority."

Apart from being involved with the Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards and The Savanna Newcomer Showcase, the brand has publicly supported comedic talent, even during the most challenging times, such as Covid-19. Serving laughter is also a basic human right, and South Africans are known to have a good laugh through even the most challenging times. The Savanna Comedy Bar came to life in 2020, and the fourth season aired on Comedy Central last year. This SAFTA nominated Series was rewarded by the industry it supported at the 2020 South African Comedy Awards with two top awards: the Top Comedy Sponsor and Top Online Show. And it was awarded the Absa Excellence in Marketing Innovation Award and a Nando's special adjudicator's commendation at the Marketing Achievement Awards (MAA) 2022.

If you want to get your hands on a ticket for The Savanna Newcomer Showcase held on 17 February 2023 at the Star Theatre, The Homecoming Centre in Cape Town, follow this link: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/204756-the-savanna-newcomer-showcase/?ref=events-list#/. The Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards will take place on 15 April 2023 in Johannesburg.

