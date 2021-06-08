South African Breweries turns investment taps back on for home market

FNB has launched a new brand communication campaign, #TheChangeables, to celebrate South Africans who take challenges in their stride, transform obstacles into opportunities, and embrace change as a way of building a better future for themselves and others.
South African Breweries (SAB), part of Anheuser-Busch InBev, has reinstated its investment programme that was cancelled last year, allocating R2bn for its home operations, the company said on Monday.
A bartender serves a beer produced by brewing company SAB Miller at a bar in Cape Town, September 16, 2015. Reuters/Mike Hutchings/File Photo
The maker of Carling Black Label and Castle Lager beer had cancelled R2,5bn for the 2020 financial year and in January cancelled a further R2,5bn of investment earmarked for 2021 due to a challenging operating environment, regulatory uncertainty and a third local ban on alcohol sales in the country.
South Africa had banned alcohol sales as part of efforts to free up space in hospitals burdened with alcohol-related injuries for Covid-19 patients. In its latest move to curb the third-wave of infections, alcohol sales were not banned but gatherings have been reduced.
The capital injection is earmarked for projects to be completed in the financial year 2022. Projects include upgrades to operating facilities, installation of new equipment at selected plants, product innovations and other necessary operating systems, SAB said in a statement.
"The move to implement reasonable measures, as we continue to navigate the pandemic, is a welcomed signal that we can expect to see more consultation in the future and that blanket bans will be a thing of the past," SAB VP finance and legal, Richard Rivett-Carnac said.
"Further collaboration will provide the required confidence boost needed in order to attract further investment to the country."
SOURCE
Reuters Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
About the author
Reporting by Nqobile Dludla. Editing by Jane Merriman.
