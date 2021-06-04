FMCG Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

SA market welcomes the arrival of Vawter Hard Seltzer

4 Jun 2021
Issued by: Distell
Distell launches first low calorie, ABV scale hard seltzer in Africa in line with global drinks trends.

There’s an exciting new drink in town and it’s ready to live its best life!

Vawter Hard Seltzer is the exciting new product launched by Distell, the market leading innovators and share leaders inthe ready-to-drink (RTD) category in South Africa.

Vawter Hard Seltzer is a unique range of spirit coolers: vodka and sparkling water with natural fruit flavours, ideal for a broad unisex audience looking for an alternative light alcoholic beverage that offers all of the Sunday-Funday with none of the Blue Monday.

click to enlarge
click to enlarge

Hard Seltzers have shown enormous popularity globally and the category is currently the fastest growing ready-to-drink segment as it offers a unique, easy-drinking alternative to ‘lite’ beers. Hard Seltzers are leading in major markets like the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom. Hard Seltzers now account for 6-7% of the US beer market, a position gained in just two years.* In South Africa, beer accounts for 76% of total volumes consumed** which make seltzers a sizeable market opportunity for Distell.

Vawter Hard Seltzer embodies the brand proposition of: ‘Hard Seltzer-Light Living’. Low in sugar, low in alcohol content (3.5% Alc), and with only 29 kCals per 100ml, the new range allows South Africans the opportunity to balance fun times with responsible choices.

The range includes three deliciously-fun, and refreshingly-light natural flavours: juicy Grapefruit, refreshing Cucumber, and zesty Lemon & Lime. Because sometimes you want to work out and sometimes you need to chill-out. Sometimes Vodka, sometimes Vinyasa, but always #balanced.

Natasha Maharaj, Distell Southern Africa marketing director says, “The launch of the exciting new Vawter range, as the first scale Hard Seltzer in South Africa, was an easy decision for Distell. We have seen the trend of moderation; conscious consumption and mindful-living become an increasing priority amongst South Africans. The Vawter Hard Seltzer range was crafted to meet this consumer need, and deliver refreshing and natural fruit flavours that allow for a balanced lifestyle without compromising on good times."

Vawter Hard Seltzer, in Grapefruit, Cucumber and Lemon & Lime, is available at leading retailers nationwide in two convenient can sizes: a 440ml 4-Pack at only R69.95; and 300ml 6-Pack at only R79.95.

To learn more about Vawter Hard Seltzer, visit www.vawter.co.za and follow: @vawterseltzer on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, and look out for the hashtags #Vawter #VawterHardSeltzer #HardSeltzer #LightLiving #DrinkResponsibly

*Bernstein research **SAWIS 2019 statistics

Distell
Distell, a global business with roots in South Africa, produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands that have been crafted by extraordinary people across the world. Some of these brands include Amarula, Savanna, Hunter's Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg.
Comment

Related

Heineken in takeover talks with Distell18 May 2021
Record SA win for Three Ships Whisky at SFWSC 202113 May 2021
Grey AfricaLubba Ngonzo promoted to group account director11 May 2021
DistellSavanna Cider resolute in promotion of responsible consumption10 May 2021
#OrchidsandOnions: Cheers to what's in a name20 Apr 2021
DentsuFoxP2 welcomes Sello Leshope as strategic planning director8 Apr 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Natasha Maharaj, marketing director at Distell, takes us behind Distell's brand campaigns18 Mar 2021
Grey AfricaWhen Savanna gets serious, it must be serious. Deadly serious.17 Feb 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz