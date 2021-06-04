SA market welcomes the arrival of Vawter Hard Seltzer

There’s an exciting new drink in town and it’s ready to live its best life!
Vawter Hard Seltzer is the exciting new product launched by Distell, the market leading innovators and share leaders inthe ready-to-drink (RTD) category in South Africa.
Vawter Hard Seltzer is a unique range of spirit coolers: vodka and sparkling water with natural fruit flavours, ideal for a broad unisex audience looking for an alternative light alcoholic beverage that offers all of the Sunday-Funday with none of the Blue Monday.
Hard Seltzers have shown enormous popularity globally and the category is currently the fastest growing ready-to-drink segment as it offers a unique, easy-drinking alternative to ‘lite’ beers. Hard Seltzers are leading in major markets like the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom. Hard Seltzers now account for 6-7% of the US beer market, a position gained in just two years.* In South Africa, beer accounts for 76% of total volumes consumed** which make seltzers a sizeable market opportunity for Distell.
Vawter Hard Seltzer embodies the brand proposition of: ‘Hard Seltzer-Light Living’. Low in sugar, low in alcohol content (3.5% Alc), and with only 29 kCals per 100ml, the new range allows South Africans the opportunity to balance fun times with responsible choices.
The range includes three deliciously-fun, and refreshingly-light natural flavours: juicy Grapefruit, refreshing Cucumber, and zesty Lemon & Lime
. Because sometimes you want to work out and sometimes you need to chill-out. Sometimes Vodka, sometimes Vinyasa, but always #balanced. Natasha Maharaj, Distell Southern Africa marketing director
says, “The launch of the exciting new Vawter range, as the first scale Hard Seltzer in South Africa, was an easy decision for Distell. We have seen the trend of moderation; conscious consumption and mindful-living become an increasing priority amongst South Africans. The Vawter Hard Seltzer range was crafted to meet this consumer need, and deliver refreshing and natural fruit flavours that allow for a balanced lifestyle without compromising on good times."
Vawter Hard Seltzer, in Grapefruit, Cucumber and Lemon & Lime, is available at leading retailers nationwide in two convenient can sizes: a 440ml 4-Pack at only R69.95; and 300ml 6-Pack at only R79.95.
*Bernstein research **SAWIS 2019 statistics