Pura Soda eyes international growth with Amazon listing

South African soft drink brand, Pura Soda, recently listed its product range on the Amazon platform. The move makes it easier for the beverage startup to cater to fans abroad and successfully penetrate the US and UK markets.

#EntrepreneurMonth: Shaking up soda with Pura Beverage Company's Greig Jansen The soft drink category has long been dominated by large corporates, but nimble startups like Pura Beverage Company are taking them on...

The company markets its products as a "better-for-you" alternative to mainstream soda brands, as they're lower in sugar, have no colourants and only contain natural flavours.Pura Soda launched to market in 2017 and has since expanded to 13 countries. At the end of 2020, the startup set an ambitious goal to be the next billion-dollar company.According to Greig Jansen, CEO of Pura Soda, the recent listing on Amazon is an ideal way for the business to rapidly increase its customer base. Jansen highlights that it is essential to focus on expanding both brick and mortar sales, and the brand’s presence in the e-commerce space to secure global distribution.When listing a product on Amazon, this grants access to a huge pool of already established customers with over 70 million transactions taking place on the platform every day.In 2020 Amazon invested $18bn to support small and medium-sized businesses in growing their sales, says Pura Soda, adding that startup businesses thrive on Amazon, accounting for supplying more than half the units sold in Amazon’s stores worldwide.