DJ Sbu's beverage company MoFaya launches range of soft drinks

Local black-owned beverage company, MoFaya, has expanded its energy drinks brand by adding a range of soft drinks. The company was founded five years ago by DJ Sbu (Sibusiso Leope) and two business partners, with the aim to create a "strong, authentically African-inspired non-alcoholic beverage brand".

MoFaya started out with one energy drink variant, which was followed by the introduction of three additional flavours. Now, the brand has launched a range of 12 carbonated soft drinks.The new soft drink range includes Cola - Sash Mnyamane, Crème Soda - Nomalizo, Ginger Beer - iGemmer, Granadilla - Slay Queen, Grape - Tjovitjo, Iron Brew - Intsimbi, Lemon - Boss Zonke, Lemonade - Botsotso, Litchi - Akekhugogo, Orange - Mzekezeke, Coco Pine - Yellow Bone, and Raspberry - Isichomani.“The fun and evocative names reflect the heart of MoFaya, which is all about celebrating the untold African and South African culture that continues to shape how we celebrate ourselves. MoFaya is a platform we use to celebrate our ‘kasiginality’, and the names are a reflection of just that...” explains Mofaya co-founder Siphiwe Shongwe.The beverage company is also focused on encouraging entrepreneurship through knowledge-sharing.“MoFaya has set its business ethos around encouraging the spirit of rolling up your sleeves and making it happen – which we loosely translate as ‘hustling’. Our hope is that this launch will ignite passion in those who have started to empower themselves, and in those who are thinking of starting a small business – particularly in this tough economy,” says Shongwe.DJ Sbu adds, “MoFaya has been doing incredible work in line with government’s narrative and drive towards youth empowerment, creating jobs, teaching entrepreneurship and business, and living, breathing, walking and preaching it, to become a true patriotic organisation that has overcome the odds many times over to prove that we are here to stay.”Shongwe thanks South African and African consumers for their support thus far: “For all the support you have shown our vision, our idea, our MoFaya, your MoFaya. We have taken punches and rolled with them. We didn’t give up. We refuse to give up on our dream – and our perseverance has and will continue to pay off.”