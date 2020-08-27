Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Wellington student named SA's boerewors champion

27 Aug 2020
Eighteen-year-old student Delano Jasper from Wellington in the Western Cape was announced the winner of the 28th annual Championship Boerewors competition
Jasper’s recipe – South Africa’s number one boerewors – will be available in all Shoprite and Checkers stores throughout South Africa from Friday, 11 September 2020.

Apart from the ultimate boerewors bragging rights and the title of 2020 Championship Boerewors winner, Jasper has also won a new Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 RB 6AT.

Shoprite and Checkers celebrate the country’s boerewors tradition by hosting the annual Championship Boerewors competition, a nationwide search for South Africa’s very best boerewors.

“I’m lost for words,” exclaimed Jasper moments after the winner’s announcement. “It’s the first time I entered this competition, so I really had no expectations, but we had a family challenge to make the finals this year.”

Second and third place went to Paul Jordaan from Bloemfontein (Free State) and John Marais from Vredendal (Western Cape) respectively.

This year’s Championship Boerewors finale was largely a virtual affair; the top 10 finalists joined remotely to oversee the braaiing of their boerewors by chefs Kevin Gibbs and Dion Vengatass, member of the South African National Culinary Team.

An independent judging panel from the South African Chefs Association (SACA) once again took charge of the judging process.

The top 10 finalists were:

● Ben Mhlongo from Hazelview, Mpumalanga
● Delano Jasper from Wellington, Western Cape
● Dewald Rabie from Kroonstad, Free State
● Granthom Damonse from Paarl, Western Cape
● Henriette Marshall from Hermanus, Western Cape
● Jaco van Lilll from Vredendal, Western Cape
● Japie Swanepoel from Springs, Gauteng
● John Marais from Vredendal, Western Cape
● Mathilda Kitshoff from Randfontein, Gauteng
● Paul Jordaan from Bloemfontein, Free State

Jasper’s mom, Yvonne Blaauw, was crowned winner of the Championship Boerewors competition in 2018.
