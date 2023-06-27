Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Mpact PlasticsMeltwaterInsight SurveyDistellStilesHoorah DigitalCatchwordsPerfect WordProvantageOLC Through The Line CommunicationsMullen Lowe South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retail News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Game's Halfway Day sale extends to Makro stores

27 Jun 2023
This year, Massmart will extend its Game Halfway Day sale to its Makro stores.
Source: © Discount Factory Shops This year, Massmart will extend its Game Halfway Day sale to its Makro stores
Source: © Discount Factory Shops Discount Factory Shops This year, Massmart will extend its Game Halfway Day sale to its Makro stores

Last year Game stores introduced its Halfway Day sale for the first time.

By extending the sales to Makro stores, Massmart says it will give more South Africans the chance to shop categories such as electronics, appliances, lifestyle, and essentials at the lowest prices in South Africa for one day only.

Katherine Madley, Massmart’s vice president of group marketing explains that extending the campaign to Makro this year is in line with Massmart’s customer strategy.

The strategy looked at the similarities and differences between the Game and Makro customer – who, despite marked differences in the ways they shop, are bargain hunters at their core.

“Our shoppers look to stock their pantries, buy in bulk, and make the smartest decisions around deals and pricing – specifically when it comes to big-ticket purchases.

“The Halfway Day sale is the perfect opportunity for both Game and Makro shoppers to make smart purchasing decisions on their must-have items,” says Madley.

Best-sellling products

She adds that the group has leveraged learnings from 2022 to ensure an even more successful Halfway Day campaign this year.

“Our teams have worked to bring products that our customers are most looking for at the best possible prices; in line with our wider strategy of saving our customers money on the items they want and need.”

Some of last year’s best-selling products include UHD TVs, laptops, smart phones, airfryers, comforters, gas heaters, gas stoves, and pantry essentials.

Giving some insights into this year’s deals, Madley says: “Customers can expect unprecedented prices on items such as gas heaters, air fryers, appliances and food items.

“Our selection will appeal to those customers shopping for their first home, looking for 32” TVs or those looking for a more experiential TV experience.

“We also cater for customers looking for products that will keep them warmer over this harsh winter period, including products that could help ease the pain during loadshedding.”

The sale will once again run both in-store and online, on Friday, 30 June. In-store shoppers can visit any Game store between 08:00 and 20:00 on the day, while Makro shoppers can shop between 08:00 and 18:00.

For those who prefer to use online channels, the sale will launch online at both game.co.za and makro.co.za at midnight.

NextOptions
Read more: retail, retail sales, Massmart, Game, Makro, retail stores, Katherine Madley



Related

The store is the largest in Africa. Source: Supplied.
Adidas launches its largest store in Africa at Gateway Shopping Centre1 hour ago
Source: © 123rf One of the current trends in retail is that with the increase in loadshedding, many people are visiting malls for the promise of electricity
Retail trends: Now is not the time to put your head in the sand4 hours ago
Sandton City spearheads the integration of AI in “Future Icons” campaign. Source: Supplied.
Sandton City introduces the integration of AI in Future Icons campaign1 day ago
Image source: Kampus Production from
SA retailers see rise in credit sales as consumers suffer23 Jun 2023
Source: Reuters.
Mr Price posts 6% fall in annual profit22 Jun 2023
Source: © Yulia Grigoryeva Automated cash management reduces costs to retailers by 40% and supports customer choice
5 key benefits of automated cash management for retailers21 Jun 2023
#BehindtheBrandManager: Lauren Burmeister, category lead for gum, candy, beverages & meals at Mondelez
#BehindtheBrandManager: Lauren Burmeister, category lead for gum, candy, beverages & meals at Mondelez20 Jun 2023
Source:
Age plays a role: Older shoppers outperform younger consumers in most categories19 Jun 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz