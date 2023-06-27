Game's Halfway Day sale extends to Makro stores

This year, Massmart will extend its Game Halfway Day sale to its Makro stores.

Last year Game stores introduced its Halfway Day sale for the first time.

By extending the sales to Makro stores, Massmart says it will give more South Africans the chance to shop categories such as electronics, appliances, lifestyle, and essentials at the lowest prices in South Africa for one day only.

Katherine Madley, Massmart’s vice president of group marketing explains that extending the campaign to Makro this year is in line with Massmart’s customer strategy.

The strategy looked at the similarities and differences between the Game and Makro customer – who, despite marked differences in the ways they shop, are bargain hunters at their core.

“Our shoppers look to stock their pantries, buy in bulk, and make the smartest decisions around deals and pricing – specifically when it comes to big-ticket purchases.

“The Halfway Day sale is the perfect opportunity for both Game and Makro shoppers to make smart purchasing decisions on their must-have items,” says Madley.

Best-sellling products

She adds that the group has leveraged learnings from 2022 to ensure an even more successful Halfway Day campaign this year.

“Our teams have worked to bring products that our customers are most looking for at the best possible prices; in line with our wider strategy of saving our customers money on the items they want and need.”

Some of last year’s best-selling products include UHD TVs, laptops, smart phones, airfryers, comforters, gas heaters, gas stoves, and pantry essentials.

Giving some insights into this year’s deals, Madley says: “Customers can expect unprecedented prices on items such as gas heaters, air fryers, appliances and food items.

“Our selection will appeal to those customers shopping for their first home, looking for 32” TVs or those looking for a more experiential TV experience.

“We also cater for customers looking for products that will keep them warmer over this harsh winter period, including products that could help ease the pain during loadshedding.”

The sale will once again run both in-store and online, on Friday, 30 June. In-store shoppers can visit any Game store between 08:00 and 20:00 on the day, while Makro shoppers can shop between 08:00 and 18:00.

For those who prefer to use online channels, the sale will launch online at both game.co.za and makro.co.za at midnight.