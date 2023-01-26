Wavemaker evolves agency capabilities by launching Wavemaker Data and Analytics

“After months of planning and preparation, we are pleased to reveal the data solutions we will be offering in 2023, as well as the phenomenal team who will be leading the charge,” Conde says. “Data, and the opportunities that can be harnessed from it, will always be a foundational strength for Wavemaker. Indeed, it is part of our DNA.”
The team — aptly named Wavemaker Data and Analytics, or DnA — will be responsible for driving data solutions that harness various data sources to provide actionable insights and products. This will ultimately result in growth for clients.
“The team is inspired and ready to work with clients on their business, communication, media, measurement, product, and tech goals,” Conde adds.
The Wavemaker DnA team is made up of eight specialists, each of whom boasts extensive and highly skilled experience. The data solutions offering is clustered into five pillars:
In February, Wavemaker will be sharing more information on the various pillars and the great work already done to date.