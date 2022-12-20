Wunderman Thompson partners with The Sandbox to develop metaverse brand experiences

The Sandbox, a decentralised gaming virtual world and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, has announced a strategic partnership with Wunderman Thompson (a WPP company) to develop metaverse brand experiences.

Image supplied.

The partnership will allow Wunderman Thompson to empower its client brands and communities through immersive interactive experiences. increasing engagement among their fans and followers through gamification mechanics, which are generally not available with traditional social media.

“Wunderman Thompson is in a unique position to help major brands be relevant in the new entertainment culture at the crossroads of gaming, the creator economy, and true digital ownership,” says Mathieu Cervety, ecosystem partnerships director of The Sandbox.

“This partnership is a great chance for brands to build their Web3 community and bring engagement like never before,” he continues.

At the forefront of a new era

This creative transformation will put Wunderman Thompson at the forefront of a new era of digital engagement centered around Web3.

“The Sandbox is the leading open metaverse, which celebrates brands and IPs along with its Web3 community,” says Justin Peyton, chief transformation & strategy officer, Wunderman Thompson APAC.

“We’re delighted to partner with this metaverse pioneer to add another dimension to our Web3 offering and help some of the world’s most ambitious brands explore the limitless opportunities in this space as they take their first steps into the metaverse,” he continues.

New training

The partnership will include a new training programme to upskill thousands of Wunderman Thompson creatives and technologists on how to create custom brand experiences in The Sandbox, and how to use VoxEdit and GameMaker tools for building digital assets and experiences in The Sandbox. This new metaverse program will consist of three separate tracks for executives, creative practitioners, and media experts and strategists.

Over 400 partners have joined The Sandbox, including Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, The Rabbids, Tony Hawk, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, Richie Hawtin, The Smurfs, Care Bears, Atari, ZEPETO, and CryptoKitties, all following The Sandbox team’s vision of empowering players to create their own experiences using both original and well-known characters and worlds.