Google algorithm updates: The link spam update

We get it, Google algorithm changes are never-ending. Just when you think you've cracked it, BAM, there's something new! So that's why we shed some light on the latest changes. Backlinks are back in the spotlight, with Google announcing the two-week rollout of its link spam update.

The latest algorithm update has also started rolling out, the impact of which is expected to be broad and across all languages supported by Google.According to the official statement from Google, the update is intended to further scrutinise the quality of the outbound links within a site.The team at Google states that it has been finding more and more websites using outbound links as a means to monetise their websites. In some instances, monetisation is allowed. However, Google wants such sites to make use of the different rel (relation) attributes to mark the type of outbound link.It’s important to note that this new update will not penalise websites immediately. However, what it does is ‘nullify’ the undue advantage that some sites enjoy by building low-quality backlinks.The official announcement states: “This algorithm update, which will roll out across the next two weeks, is even more effective at identifying and nullifying link spam more broadly, across multiple languages. Sites taking part in link spam will see changes in Search as those links are re-assessed by our algorithms.”In a nutshell, this means that websites that use spammy link-building practices will see a drop in rankings after the rollout is complete.