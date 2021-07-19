Digital Company news South Africa

Near Me shows explosive growth!

19 Jul 2021
Issued by: Vicinity Media
Vicinity Media's Near Me microapp has seen incredible growth since launching late last year. In June the microapp appeared 94,998,674 times and recorded an incredible 493,979 engagements. With over five million unique users, Near Me already has one of the biggest audiences in the country.

Each time a user clicks on a category within Near Me they provide Vicinity Media with priceless local intent data.

The combination of Near Me search data and Vicinity Media’s physical affinity (store visit) data means the AdTech company has an unrivalled capability for audience profiling with over two billion available intent data points (collected this year) to laser target an audience.


For brands, this level of intent/search data, coupled with Vicinity Media’s first-party location data and premium publisher network is a powerful media weapon for achieving objectives.

And the numbers don’t lie - Vicinity Media is currently running Near Me retargeting for numerous clients with industry leading results. In the retail sector a recent campaign was performing at 1.55% CTR, with the Near Me targeting portion of the campaign delivering a 8.62% CTR!

“We’re seeing results like these across the board,” says Neil Clarence, Vicinity’s COO. “The Near Me microapp enables the marriage of two powerful data sets (location and intent) and supercharges our targeting and retargeting capabilities.”




Contact Vicinity Media to unleash industry leading intent data on your next campaign!

Get in touch



Vicinity Media
Vicinity Media is Africa's first true Premium location based ad network.
