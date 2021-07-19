Near Me shows explosive growth!

Vicinity Media's Near Me microapp has seen incredible growth since launching late last year. In June the microapp appeared 94,998,674 times and recorded an incredible 493,979 engagements . With over five million unique users, Near Me already has one of the biggest audiences in the country.

priceless local intent data

physical affinity (store visit) data

two billion available intent data points

first-party location data

premium publisher network

And the numbers don’t lie

1.55% CTR

8.62% CTR!

Each time a user clicks on a category within Near Me they provide Vicinity Media withThe combination of Near Me search data and Vicinity Media’smeans the AdTech company has an unrivalled capability for audience profiling with over(collected this year) to laser target an audience.For brands, this level of intent/search data, coupled with Vicinity Media’sandis a powerful media weapon for achieving objectives.- Vicinity Media is currently running Near Me retargeting for numerous clients with industry leading results. In the retail sector a recent campaign was performing at, with the Near Me targeting portion of the campaign delivering a

“We’re seeing results like these across the board,” says Neil Clarence, Vicinity’s COO. “The Near Me microapp enables the marriage of two powerful data sets (location and intent) and supercharges our targeting and retargeting capabilities.”

