Remote working and digital-first emerge as key influences in the IAB SA Digital Skills Gap Report

The IAB SA, in partnership with The Red and Yellow Creative School of Business, has published The 2021 Digital Skills Gap Report - an industry-wide survey that highlights the key challenges faced by brands, agencies and publishers alike. As South Africans attempt to find their equilibrium in a world that continues to grapple with the fallout of Covid-19, and in an economy where 42.6%* South Africans are unemployed, the rapid rate of digital adoption facilitated by the pandemic brings equal parts hope and challenge to the industry. The exponential growth in the 'digital-first' approach is a much-needed boon for the industry, but this gain necessitates an availability of the right digital skills - some of which are in critically short supply.