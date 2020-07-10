Re-connecting in a crisis: Global study reveals that Covid-19 has led to more positive relationship with technology

Survey of 32,000 people across 22 markets by Dentsu Aegis Network reveals more positive interaction with technology than ever before

People in emerging markets are leading the way, especially in terms of using technology to upskill and monitor their health during lockdown

Beyond the crisis, two-thirds expect brands to ensure their use of technology benefits society as a whole-a similar proportion believe all brands must develop products and services that support well-being

There are still concerns over longer term negative impacts of tech: over half (57%) of people worldwide believe the pace of tech change is too fast and that it is encouraging inequalities across the globe