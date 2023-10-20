Industries

Africa


Still proud, with a new Edge

20 Oct 2023
Issued by: eMedia
The Edge Bouquet embraces diversity and inclusion with a colourful world of exclusive content and has something for everyone.
Still proud, with a new Edge

Reflecting the dynamic and inclusive nature of the content and programming on the channels found on the Edge Bouquet symbolizes a forward-thinking approach, pushing boundaries and embracing a variety of perspectives. The Edge Bouquet is our way of broadening our scope while staying true to our commitment to quality entertainment and representation.

The Edge Bouquet features two channels: OUTtv and Fuse.

OUTtv is the world’s leading LGBTQI lifestyle channel featuring a variety of scripted drama series, raw reality, impressive documentaries, hysterical telenovelas, gay romcoms, award winning films, and OUT originals. Some of the colourful shows include The Browns, Call me Mother, Dr Jackie, Comedy Queens, Finding Prince Charming, and Hot Haus

OUTtv is also launching its first local original: The G-List

The G-List will be the network’s first local original production, made right here in SA and releases end of October.

The G-List is a captivating reality series that delves into the lives of three dynamic queer individuals navigating the vibrant world of South African entertainment and media – Kyle Clark, a charismatic media mogul and brand influencer; Mthaux, a bold, non-binary fashionista challenging norms; and Lula Odiba, a vivacious YFM DJ blazing a trail for women in broadcast. From career highs and lows to relationships and self-discovery, the show offers an intimate look at their lives in the spotlight. With humour, heart, and plenty of drama, The G-List is a riveting exploration of success, identity, and the pursuit of dreams in the colourful realm of South African media and entertainment and the country’s bustling LGBTQI scene.

The first episode of The G-List will also be available for everyone in South Africa to stream on eVOD.

Fuse Ignites culture with vibrant entertainment that celebrates and amplifies fresh, young voices. It shares the stories that empower diverse young adults. Stacked with movies, documentaries, competition shows, and compelling Fuse original series like Dating Factory, Made from Scratch, Rihanna Rebirth, Eminem Count me in and the always fabulous 'Big Freedia' which will thrill viewers from beginning to end.

First-time users can explore the Edge Bouquet’s content with a free three-day trial period, whereafter a monthly fee will apply. Subscribers will have the option of cancelling the subscription at any time. There is also an open window, every day between 9pm and 11pm, to allow audiences the opportunity to sample the content.

Openview still offers the best of both – one decoder, two worlds.

Openview launched a satellite-first in SA with an added Pay TV option earlier this year. Viewers can experience a new world of curated premium entertainment using the same decoder, simply opting in for additional bouquets of content for a monthly subscription, whilst retaining and enjoying the free Openview content on their decoder.

This revolutionary new ‘freemium’ service is giving audiences viewing power by giving them the choice of free or paid content, at their discretion.
Unlike other services, Openview allows viewers to find exclusive niche content, conveniently in one place, opting-in for stand-alone bouquets that satisfy their desires.

For more information and to get a glimpse of the Edge content visit www.openview.co.za.

eMedia
eMedia Investments is a South African-based media group with a number of core assets in the television and radio broadcasting sector.
Read more: Eminem, eMedia, OpenView

