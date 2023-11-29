Industries

    It’s a dirty job, but someone has to do it... eVOD releases new movie drama

    Issued by eMedia
    29 Nov 2023
    29 Nov 2023
    Clean Job is the story of a grief-stricken, broken young woman named Kimberly (Petronella Tshuma), that grows up to be the mastermind behind a criminal syndicate of desperate, unemployed women from the township, who disguise themselves as domestic workers, to rob the homes of rich madams living in the suburbs of Johannesburg.
    It&#x2019;s a dirty job, but someone has to do it... eVOD releases new movie drama

    After the death of her domestic worker mother, the employers kick Kimberly out of their Bedfordview home. Kimberly not only loses her home, she also loses the opportunity to complete her law degree.

    Kimberly is then forced to move in with her uncle, ‘Bra Killa’ (Molefe Monaisa), and his girlfriend, Sonto (Nomsa Buthelezi), in their RDP house in Alex, Johannesburg. After a few months of living in the township and struggling to find a job, Kimberly spends her free time assisting women who were wrongfully dismissed at work, with legal advice. She notices that a lot of women are mistreated by their employers, and this triggers her own grief. In an act of vengeance, she assembles and trains a group of four unemployed women, and her uncle, Bra Killa, to become a syndicate of domestic workers that clean out their unsuspecting employers' homes. She registers, advertises and names her business “Clean Job Domestic Services”.

    Starring a dynamic cast:

    Kimberly – Petronella Tshuma
    Buhle – Nolwazi Kwenyama
    Sonto – Nomsa Buthelezi
    Paulina – Vele Manenje
    Bra Killer – Molefe Monaisa
    Koko Martha – Deli Malinga

    Clean Job is available exclusively on eVOD from 7 December.

    eVOD is eMedia’s online streaming service which launched in August 2021, and is home to award-winning locally produced movies and dramas. The streaming service has surpassed 900,000 registrations since launch. It is seen as the fastest-growing, subscription-free streaming service in South Africa.

    eVOD: https://watch.evod.co.za

    Social media links:

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eVODsa
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/evod_sa
    Hashtag: #eVOD

    Read more: Nomsa Buthelezi, eMedia, eVOD
    eMedia
    eMedia Investments is a South African-based media group with a number of core assets in the television and radio broadcasting sector.

