It’s a dirty job, but someone has to do it... eVOD releases new movie drama

Clean Job is the story of a grief-stricken, broken young woman named Kimberly (Petronella Tshuma), that grows up to be the mastermind behind a criminal syndicate of desperate, unemployed women from the township, who disguise themselves as domestic workers, to rob the homes of rich madams living in the suburbs of Johannesburg.

After the death of her domestic worker mother, the employers kick Kimberly out of their Bedfordview home. Kimberly not only loses her home, she also loses the opportunity to complete her law degree.

Kimberly is then forced to move in with her uncle, ‘Bra Killa’ (Molefe Monaisa), and his girlfriend, Sonto (Nomsa Buthelezi), in their RDP house in Alex, Johannesburg. After a few months of living in the township and struggling to find a job, Kimberly spends her free time assisting women who were wrongfully dismissed at work, with legal advice. She notices that a lot of women are mistreated by their employers, and this triggers her own grief. In an act of vengeance, she assembles and trains a group of four unemployed women, and her uncle, Bra Killa, to become a syndicate of domestic workers that clean out their unsuspecting employers' homes. She registers, advertises and names her business “Clean Job Domestic Services”.

Starring a dynamic cast:

Kimberly – Petronella Tshuma

Buhle – Nolwazi Kwenyama

Sonto – Nomsa Buthelezi

Paulina – Vele Manenje

Bra Killer – Molefe Monaisa

Koko Martha – Deli Malinga

Clean Job is available exclusively on eVOD from 7 December.

eVOD is eMedia’s online streaming service which launched in August 2021, and is home to award-winning locally produced movies and dramas. The streaming service has surpassed 900,000 registrations since launch. It is seen as the fastest-growing, subscription-free streaming service in South Africa.

eVOD: https://watch.evod.co.za

Social media links:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eVODsa

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/evod_sa

Hashtag: #eVOD



