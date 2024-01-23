Industries

    EVOD – SA’s fastest growing subscription-free streaming platform

    23 Jan 2024
    SA’s youngest streaming platform is close to reaching one million registrations. Since launching in August 2021, the subscription-free OTT service has reached 970,000 registrations. The eMedia streaming service made history in SA by allowing users to watch local and international content for free. The service does also have an option to subscribe for additional features, and to see more premium content.
    EVOD is home to award-winning locally produced movies and dramas. Since launch, the platform has released 12 eVOD-original movies and series, with more to come in the next few months. Certain of the local series have even released a second season (titles like Housewives, Splintered Pieces, and also Stout, whose second season releases this week).

    Some of the most watched local movie titles include Piets Sake 1 and 2, A Queen’s Lobola, My Girlfriends Father, Atlantis, and an Afrikaans movie – Yolanda is Swanger.

    EVOD is also home to many Afrikaans telenovellas, which are hugely popular with South African audiences. Titles like Die Agentskap, #DisComplicaetd, Die Vreemdeling are a feast for all the senses. The ever popular and hilarious Ouma Sarie (starring Moses Williams) is also now streaming on eVOD.

    The streaming platform also houses a variety of international blockbusters in every genre, documentaries, and local e.tv soapies which can be seen again.

    EVOD is committed to adding new, and especially local content, and the coming months in 2024 will have great surprises for viewers to keep them entertained.

    EVOD will also be launching an upgraded and refreshed version of the popular streaming app, and will give users an enhanced experience with many new and easy to use features. EVOD will release more details on the improved service very soon.

    EVOD is home to subscription-free award-wining local content, and so much more, with hours of steaming entertainment. You don’t want to be without it.

    EVOD - https://watch.evod.co.za

    Social media links:
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eVODsa
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/evod_sa

    eMedia
    eMedia Investments is a South African-based media group with a number of core assets in the television and radio broadcasting sector.
