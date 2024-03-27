Industries

    1.3 million viewers for A deal with the devil? The Joshlin Smith Trafficking Tragedy

    Issued by eMedia
    27 Mar 2024
    27 Mar 2024
    Shahan Ramkissoon (The Last Word) investigated the mysteries behind Joshlin Smith’s alleged sale for muti rituals and talked to various members of the local Middelpos community.
    1.3 million viewers for A deal with the devil? The Joshlin Smith Trafficking Tragedy

    "I'm deeply humbled and grateful for the overwhelming response to my documentary on the case of missing 6-year-old Joshlin Smith. The outpouring of support and interest from over 1.3 million viewers underscores the importance of shedding light on stories that touch the hearts of people in South Africa. As a journalist, I am honoured to have been able to provide viewers with information about Joshlin's disappearance. My sincere hope is that our collective awareness and advocacy will lead to answers. Thank you to everyone who has tuned in," said Shahan Ramkissoon, executive producer and host of A deal with the devil? The Joshlin Smith Trafficking Tragedy.

    The special documentary can also be seen on eVOD – download the eVOD streaming app from the various app stores for Android, iPhone and Huawei – for anyone who missed the broadcast.

    eMedia
    eMedia Investments is a South African-based media group with a number of core assets in the television and radio broadcasting sector.

    Next
    Let's do Biz