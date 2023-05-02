Industries

Africa


Question. Think. Act.

2 May 2023
Issued by: eMedia
In a world defined by instant everything and an overload of information. Take the time to question. When the truth is influenced by what's trending and mass opinion replaces common sense. Think for yourself. If your reality is impacted by the actions of those in power and you demand your say. Don't be afraid to Act.
Question. Think. Act.

The power is in your hands.

eNCA reveals an empowering new brand identity - with an emotive call to action, inspiring South Africa to make the news their own. From 1 May viewers will see an updated logo and a fresh look for the channel.

The channel made history when it launched on 1 June 2008, as South Africa's first 24-hour news service. Since then, it's dominated the market as a leading and discerning voice in the South African local news landscape, and trusted as a reliable source of news and current affairs.

As part of the refresh, viewers can expect some updates in the daily broadcast schedule. Viewers can look forward to entertaining mornings with a simulcast of The Morning Show (currently on e.tv) from 6-9am, followed by Tumelo Mothotoane and Gareth Edwards on NewsLink from 9am - 12pm.

Viewers will still see the familiar faces they’ve grown to rely on, and also some new ones who will join the channel. Amongst others, Shahan Ramkissoon will be back with a brand-new show: The Last Word, which will be broadcast on Thursday and Friday evenings at 8pm.

The weekend schedule is also being refreshed – going forward We the Nation will be shown on Sundays at 8pm.

eNCA will also extend its broadcast hours until midnight, every night.

From 1 May it’s time to Question. Think. Act.

Visit www.enca.com to see more.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube and be part of the conversation.

eMedia
eMedia Investments is a South African-based media group with a number of core assets in the television and radio broadcasting sector.
