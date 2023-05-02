The power is in your hands.
eNCA reveals an empowering new brand identity - with an emotive call to action, inspiring South Africa to make the news their own. From 1 May viewers will see an updated logo and a fresh look for the channel.
The channel made history when it launched on 1 June 2008, as South Africa's first 24-hour news service. Since then, it's dominated the market as a leading and discerning voice in the South African local news landscape, and trusted as a reliable source of news and current affairs.
As part of the refresh, viewers can expect some updates in the daily broadcast schedule. Viewers can look forward to entertaining mornings with a simulcast of The Morning Show (currently on e.tv) from 6-9am, followed by Tumelo Mothotoane and Gareth Edwards on NewsLink from 9am - 12pm.
Viewers will still see the familiar faces they’ve grown to rely on, and also some new ones who will join the channel. Amongst others, Shahan Ramkissoon will be back with a brand-new show: The Last Word, which will be broadcast on Thursday and Friday evenings at 8pm.
The weekend schedule is also being refreshed – going forward We the Nation will be shown on Sundays at 8pm.
eNCA will also extend its broadcast hours until midnight, every night.
From 1 May it’s time to Question. Think. Act.
