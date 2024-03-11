Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

EverlyticRed & YellowTopco MediaNewzroom AfrikaPublicis Groupe AfricaKeys CommunicationsBrave GroupThe Publicity WorkshopIpsosProvantageStyle IDWetpaint - The Little BIG Agency!HelmNew MediaRed Ribbon CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

TV Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Prince Mashele sees the DA making some decisions in our Future...

Prince Mashele sees the DA making some decisions in our Future...

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Stay informed with the best in current affairs on e.tv

    Issued by eMedia
    11 Mar 2024
    11 Mar 2024
    e.tv is home to award-winning current affairs shows. Make an appointment to get up to date with the latest in-depth coverage of burning topics, exposing crooks and criminals, crime trends and updates, and the latest headline news in South Africa. All these informative entertaining and sometimes suspenseful shows only on e.tv - Sunday nights from 6-8pm.
    Stay informed with the best in current affairs on e.tv

    Seasoned investigative journalist Devi Sankaree Govender is a well-respected broadcaster with a trademark sense of humour.

    The pint-sized presenter has landed her own show aptly titled Devi and will be bringing you 30 minutes of Sunday night infotainment, taking viewers into the lives of a range of extraordinary guests, chasing crooks, and holding them accountable. Sundays at 6pm.

    Stay informed with the best in current affairs on e.tv

    Crime Watch with Yusuf Abramjee keeps you in the loop about local issues, such as crime, safety, and community events. Sundays 6.30pm C2 General South Africa Tonight.

    Stay informed with the best in current affairs on e.tv

    We help you make sense of the day's top stories and unpack how it affects you. Compelling reports and live guests from across South Africa and around the world. Presented by the power duo Tumelo and Francis. Sundays at 7pm.

    Stay informed with the best in current affairs on e.tv

    Checkpoint, anchored by established journalist and Executive Producer Nkepile Mabuse, has become one of the country’s must-watch investigative current affairs programmers. Its award-winning journalists are known for digging deep, exposing injustice and holding those responsible to account, without fear or favor. The show has carved a space for itself as the public’s protector and defender of the rights of the most vulnerable. Sundays at 7.30pm.

    Make a date. No need to go anywhere, we will bring you the updates. Tune in every Sunday night from 6pm on e.tv. Visit www.etv.co.za for the latest updates.

    Read more: Nkepile Mabuse, Yusuf Abramjee, Devi Sankaree Govender, Francis, Checkpoint, Devi Sankaree
    NextOptions
    eMedia
    eMedia Investments is a South African-based media group with a number of core assets in the television and radio broadcasting sector.

    Related

    #WomensMonth: Devi Sankaree Govender - Women have to take their own place in the sun
    #WomensMonth: Devi Sankaree Govender - Women have to take their own place in the sun
     28 Aug 2023
    Leading women of industry in Africa gather for the Standard Bank Top Women Virtual Conference
    Topco MediaLeading women of industry in Africa gather for the Standard Bank Top Women Virtual Conference
    Harnaaz Sandhu, Suzette van der Merwe, Thulisile Madonsela,Zozibini Tunzi, Thando Thabethe, Devi Sankaree Govender and Rolene Strauss are the judges for Miss South Africa 2022
    Miss South Africa 2022 judges announced
    3 Aug 2022
    Basa appoints new non-executive director
    Business and Arts South AfricaBasa appoints new non-executive director
    Screengrab from Youtube.
    It's time to take media training seriously
     10 Mar 2020
    Talent galore as e.tv secures 21 SAFTA nominations
    eMediaTalent galore as e.tv secures 21 SAFTA nominations
    Devi Sankaree Govender leaving M-Net's Carte Blanche
    Devi Sankaree Govender leaving M-Net's Carte Blanche
    20 Jan 2020
    Why African investors need to venture into the fast-growing flexible workspace industry
    GO Content LabWhy African investors need to venture into the fast-growing flexible workspace industry
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz