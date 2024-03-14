Industries

Elections 2024

Herman Mashaba gives us insights into the ground work Action SA has done so far.

    Introducing Isiphetho: Destiny

    Issued by eMedia
    14 Mar 2024
    14 Mar 2024
    An all new drama with family and community at its heart

    Etv is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its latest prime time telenovela, Isiphetho: Destiny. Set in the heart of Soweto, amidst the vibrant community of Mzimhlope, our delectable story follows the intertwined lives of four friends who were bound by a life changing secret during their teenage years. Now in their 30s, they find themselves drawn back to Mzimhlope, determined to chase their true destinies.

    In a bid to revitalise their community and rewrite their futures, our four friends embark on an exciting new venture - an innovative restaurant aimed at bringing unique culinary delights to the township. But at every turn on their journey to self-determination, their past and enemies from every angle threaten to thwart their dreams.

    This family-oriented drama series features a diverse cast of characters, as they navigate the complexities of community life in Mzimhlope. And in a bid to create a dynamic show, the producers scoured South Africa looking for new talent to join the ensemble cast of the show. The cast includes celebrated actors Gugu Gumede, Linda Sokhulu, Mjosti Mbhele and Mbalenhle Mavimbela, who plays our lead character, to name a few.

    To tantalise your tastes buds, leading up to the launch of Isiphetho, etv will be airing a 13-part mini-series titled Re-Imagine Destiny It’s a show that focuses on showcasing the journey to stardom, of the break-through new faces that were discovered in Limpopo, Guateng, KZN and the Eastern Cape. “We cannot wait for viewers to fall in love with our colourfu and talented cast of veteran actors and new faces that we discovered on the road to creating the show.” said Mandla_N, executive director, at Black Brain Pictures. Re-Imagine your Destiny.

    Isiphetho: Destiny will be added to e.tv’s roster of shows, weeknights in the coveted 6.30PM time slot. "We are confident that our new show will resonate with viewers of all ages," added Mpumelelo Nhlapo, executive producer at Black Brain Pictures. "Our rich storytelling, promises to take viewers on an unforgettable and heart-warming journey." Nhlapo continued.

    Don't miss the opportunity to experience the drama, the love triangles, the laughs and the heartfelt moments that await in Mzimhlope. Watch the premiere Isiphetho: Destiny on e.tv, 15 April 2024 at 6.30pm.

    Lead cast list

    • Linda Sokhulu as Blondie
    • Gugu Gumede as Connie
    • Peter Mashigo as Justice
    • Mjosti Mbhele as Zwelakhe
    • Thulani Mtsweni as Mkhapheni
    • .Kope “Tswyza” Makgae as Mosa
    • Mbalenhle Mavimbela as Buhle
    • Tsholofelo Maseko as Portia
    • Upile Uthixo Bongo as Ntando

    Newly discovered talent

    • Sibusiso Sithole – as Nkosana
    • Noxolo Shabalala – as Vivian
    • Sphiwe Sithole – as Sihle
    • Banele Zulu – as Jabu
    • Nokuthula Mazibuko – as Kholekile
    • Shibu Molomo – as Nkele
    • Rebecca Moshoeu – as Koko Mashadi
    • Lindani Mhlongo – as Dlangamandla
    • Jabulani Masilelela – as Nduna

    eMedia
    eMedia Investments is a South African-based media group with a number of core assets in the television and radio broadcasting sector.

