TV

    A deal with the devil? The Joshlin Smith Trafficking Tragedy

    Issued by eMedia
    18 Mar 2024
    18 Mar 2024
    E.tv brings you an exclusive documentary on the Johslin Smith tragedy, tonight at 10pm.
    A deal with the devil? The Joshlin Smith Trafficking Tragedy

    Shahan Ramkissoon (The Last Word) investigates the mysteries behind Joshlin Smith’s alleged sale for muti rituals and talks to various members of the local Middelpos Community.

    The disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith rocked the Middelpos community earlier this year, and so many questions are left unanswered. Shahan sheds more light on the tragedy, and brings some answers to the speculations.

    Watch this exclusive documentary, tonight 18 March at 10pm, only on e.tv

    (The special documentary can also be seen on eVOD – download the eVOD streaming app from the various app stores for Android, iPhone and Huawei).

    eMedia
    eMedia Investments is a South African-based media group with a number of core assets in the television and radio broadcasting sector.

