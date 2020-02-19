Talent galore as e.tv secures 21 SAFTA nominations

e.tv has received a total of 21 nominations for five of its programmes in the 14th edition of the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs).

Below is a full list of all the e.tv nominees

In the lead is local youth drama, with eight nominations, followed closely by viewer favouritewith six nominations. Durban-based late-night drama, and former kid on the blocksee both the local productions taking home three nominations each. eNCA’s current affairs programmesecured two nominations.bagged two nominations last year and won. We have been nominated twice again this year. As the show’s executive producer, I’m proud to work with a team that uses its talents and skills to make a difference in society. We don’t do this for rewards, awards, or recognition; however, it is always encouraging when the work we do is noticed and celebrated. We are elated to once again be nominated not once but twice for this prestigious award,” says Nkepile Mabuse, Executive Producer for"Congratulation to all the nominees for this year's SAFTA awards; this is a humbling confirmation that e.tv is the entertainment destination of choice. We are proud and committed to continue delivering authentic content that resonates deeply with all South Africans. We pay homage to the talented members of the eFamily who work tirelessly on these productions, both in front of and behind the scenes. We look forward to the winner announcement." Ziyanda Mngomezulu, Head of Local Content for e.tv channels.Most Popular TV Soap/TelenovelaBest Achievement in Directing-TV soapBest Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV SoapBest Actress-TV Soap – Mapula MafoleBest Actor-TV Soap - Jamie BartlettBest Supporting Actress-TV Soap - Petronella TshumaBest Supporting Actor-TV Soap - Mncedisi ShabanguBest TV Soap - Rhythm CityMost Popular TV Soap/ TelenovelaBest Achievement in Directing - TV SoapBest Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV SoapBest Actor-TV Soap - Bongile MantsaiBest Supporting Actress - TV Soap- Kgomotso ChristopherMost Popular TV Soap/TelenovelaBest Achievement in Sound - TV Soap/TelenovelaMost Popular TV Soap/TelenovelaBest Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling - TV Soap/Telenovela - Aphilia KuneneBest Actress Telenovela - Leleti KhumaloBest Current Affairs ProgrammeProgramme title: Dying for Diamonds; Work Hazards