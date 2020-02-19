Talent galore as e.tv secures 21 SAFTA nominations

e.tv has received a total of 21 nominations for five of its programmes in the 14th edition of the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs).
In the lead is local youth drama Rhythm City
, with eight nominations, followed closely by viewer favourite Scandal!
with six nominations. Durban-based late-night drama Imbewu
, and former kid on the block Isipho
see both the local productions taking home three nominations each. eNCA’s current affairs programme Checkpoint
secured two nominations.
“Checkpoint
bagged two nominations last year and won. We have been nominated twice again this year. As the show’s executive producer, I’m proud to work with a team that uses its talents and skills to make a difference in society. We don’t do this for rewards, awards, or recognition; however, it is always encouraging when the work we do is noticed and celebrated. We are elated to once again be nominated not once but twice for this prestigious award,” says Nkepile Mabuse, Executive Producer for Checkpoint
.
"Congratulation to all the nominees for this year's SAFTA awards; this is a humbling confirmation that e.tv is the entertainment destination of choice. We are proud and committed to continue delivering authentic content that resonates deeply with all South Africans. We pay homage to the talented members of the eFamily who work tirelessly on these productions, both in front of and behind the scenes. We look forward to the winner announcement." Ziyanda Mngomezulu, Head of Local Content for e.tv channels. Below is a full list of all the e.tv nominees Rhythm City – 8 SAFTA nominations
Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela
Best Achievement in Directing-TV soap
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Soap
Best Actress-TV Soap – Mapula Mafole
Best Actor-TV Soap - Jamie Bartlett
Best Supporting Actress-TV Soap - Petronella Tshuma
Best Supporting Actor-TV Soap - Mncedisi Shabangu
Best TV Soap - Rhythm CityScandal! - 6 SAFTA nominations
Most Popular TV Soap/ Telenovela
Best Achievement in Directing - TV Soap
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV Soap
Best Actor-TV Soap - Bongile Mantsai
Best Supporting Actress - TV Soap- Kgomotso ChristopherIsipho - 2 SAFTA nominations
Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela
Best Achievement in Sound - TV Soap/Telenovela Imbewu - 3 SAFTA nominations
Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela
Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling - TV Soap/Telenovela - Aphilia Kunene
Best Actress Telenovela - Leleti Khumalo Current Affairs Programme - eNCA Checkpoint - 2 SAFTA nominations
Best Current Affairs Programme
Programme title: Dying for Diamonds; Work Hazards