Thank you for watching! EMedia celebrates its 25th birthday and Safta Awards

EMedia launched its e.tv channel 25 years ago this October and from humble beginnings has grown into a multi-channel, multi-platform broadcasting business.

“It’s not always been easy, but for 25 years we’ve managed to bring households the best in entertainment. Thank you, South Africa, for being part of our journey.”

The recent 17th annual Safta Awards have also confirmed that e.tv’s local dramas are loyally supported. The channel walked away with nine awards across a variety of categories:

Best Achievement in Wardrobe (TV Soap/Telenovela) – House of Zwide.



Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling (TV Soap/Telenovela) – House of Zwide



Best TV Soap – Scandal. Ochre Media



Best Actor in TV Soap – Melusi Mbele. Scandal.



Best Achievement in Scriptwriting (TV Soap) – Scandal.



Best Achievement in original music/score (Telenovela) – The Black Door.



Best Achievement in Cinematography (Telenovela) – The Black Door.



Best Achievement in Cinematography (Documentary) – Changemaker Simphiwe Rorwana.



Most Popular TV Soap or Telenovela – Scandal. Ochre Media

Some of the productions, like Scandal! have been on air for 19 years – almost as long as the channel itself. In spite of ongoing load shedding, the dramas are keeping their ratings – confirming that our viewers are loyal and enjoy the content.

EVOD, eMedia’s streaming platform launched two years ago and has focused on locally produced movies and dramas. The platform also received three Safta Awards:

Best Made for TV Movie – Whatever It Takes.



Best Supporting Actress in Feature Film – Awethu Sharon Hleli – You’re My Favourite Place.



Best Achievement in Scriptwriting (Feature Film) – The Umbrella Men.

“We are incredibly proud of our productions, our talent and the teams we work with,” says Helga Palmer – eMedia’s head of local productions.



