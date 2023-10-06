Thank you for watching! EMedia celebrates its 25th birthday and Safta Awards

“It’s not always been easy, but for 25 years we’ve managed to bring households the best in entertainment. Thank you, South Africa, for being part of our journey.”
The recent 17th annual Safta Awards have also confirmed that e.tv’s local dramas are loyally supported. The channel walked away with nine awards across a variety of categories:
Some of the productions, like Scandal! have been on air for 19 years – almost as long as the channel itself. In spite of ongoing load shedding, the dramas are keeping their ratings – confirming that our viewers are loyal and enjoy the content.
EVOD, eMedia’s streaming platform launched two years ago and has focused on locally produced movies and dramas. The platform also received three Safta Awards:
“We are incredibly proud of our productions, our talent and the teams we work with,” says Helga Palmer – eMedia’s head of local productions.