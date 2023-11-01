Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

eMediaDMASAPrimedia BroadcastingOFM RadioSpark MediaTDMCAfriGISMotherland OMNiIAB South AfricaBizcommunity.comNewzroom AfrikaMANGO-OMCNorthlink CollegeRogerwilcoKagiso Media RadioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Streaming Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Prof JJ Tabane "The ANC is a shadow of what they were!"

Prof JJ Tabane "The ANC is a shadow of what they were!"

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    EVOD presents a riveting tale of dreams and desperation in Tickets

    Issued by eMedia
    1 Mar 2024
    1 Mar 2024
    A journey of love, luck, and life-changing choices streaming from 8 March.
    EVOD presents a riveting tale of dreams and desperation in Tickets

    EVOD is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of its original film Tickets on 8 March 2024. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Marvin-Lee Beukes and produced by Asha Williams, Tickets promises to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline and complex characters.

    Set in the heart of the Flats, Tickets follows the intertwined lives of young lovers Crystal and Grant as they navigate their dreams of a better life. Crystal dreams of singing on the big stage, while Grant aspires to become a rapper. However, their ambitions are overshadowed by the harsh realities of their surroundings.

    The film delves into the complex dynamics between Crystal, Grant, and Crystal's mother, Phyllis, who harbours a deep secret that threatens to tear their family apart. When Crystal and Grant stumble upon Phyllis' winning Lotto ticket, they face a critical decision: flee with the ticket or return it to Phyllis. Their dilemma intensifies when the ticket falls into the hands of local gangster Boeta Ghoen, leading to a series of events that test the characters' resilience and determination.

    Tickets explores themes of love, sacrifice, and redemption against the backdrop of a gritty urban landscape. As the characters grapple with their circumstances, they must confront their own desires and confrontations, leading to unexpected twists and turns.

    Executive producer Vuyelwa Mpela, comments: "Tickets is a story about the pursuit of dreams and the sacrifices we make along the way. It's a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of hope in the face of adversity. I am proud to bring this powerful story to life on screen."

    Starring a talented ensemble cast, including Robyn Rossouw, Danny Ross, Monique Rockman, Waldemar Schultz, Boudine Ballem and Hein de Vries, Tickets promises to be a cinematic experience that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds.

    Don't miss the premiere of Tickets exclusively on eVOD on 8 March 2024. Join us as we embark on a journey of love, loss, and the pursuit of a better tomorrow.

    For press inquiries and screening opportunities, please contact Joe Strydom az.oc.vte@modyrts.eoj | 082-457-1294

    About eVOD

    EVOD is an immersive online streaming platform by eMedia, where entertainment knows no bounds. Launched in August 2021, eVOD has become a dynamic platform showcasing award-winning locally produced movies and gripping dramas. With a user base exceeding 900,000 since inception, eVOD is redefining the streaming landscape as South Africa's premier, rapidly growing, and subscription-free destination for diverse and engaging content. Explore the world of entertainment seamlessly at https://watch.evod.co.za or download our app. Your journey to captivating stories begins here.

    Read more: Danny Ross, eMedia, eVOD
    NextOptions
    eMedia
    eMedia Investments is a South African-based media group with a number of core assets in the television and radio broadcasting sector.

    Related

    &#x2018;Corruption emergency&#x2018; calls for whistle blower intervention
    About Known Associates Entertainment‘Corruption emergency‘ calls for whistle blower intervention
    EVOD &#x2013; SA&#x2019;s fastest growing subscription-free streaming platform
    eMediaEVOD – SA’s fastest growing subscription-free streaming platform
    Beyond news, beyond time: 25 years of news on e.tv
    eMediaBeyond news, beyond time: 25 years of news on e.tv
    Source:
    eMedia channels to stay on DStv... for now
    19 Dec 2023
    A Queen&#x2019;s Lobola
    eMediaA Queen’s Lobola
    It&#x2019;s a dirty job, but someone has to do it... eVOD releases new movie drama
    eMediaIt’s a dirty job, but someone has to do it... eVOD releases new movie drama
    Source: Promax Africa The Promax Africa Awards take place tomorrow at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton
    Promax Africa Awards: Advertising and communications principles timeless
    1 Nov 2023
    Still proud, with a new Edge
    eMediaStill proud, with a new Edge
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz