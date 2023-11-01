Industries

    A Queen’s Lobola

    Issued by eMedia
    7 Dec 2023
    7 Dec 2023
    What would you do to pay the price of love?
    A Queen&#x2019;s Lobola

    In A Queen's Lobola, Cliff (Jefferson Lan) and Zamani (Linda Nxumalo), two friends, discuss the importance of pursuing one's passion at a bar in London, moments before Cliff lays his eyes on Queen (Jo-anne Reyneke), who he believes will be his lifelong partner. One year later, Cliff proposes to Queen as she plans to return to South Africa, however, Queen insists she must have her family's blessing before Cliff can marry her.

    Back in SA, Zamani brings his friend, Vusi (Mduduzi Nombela), who accompanies them as the malume in the lobola negotiations. Mr Zulu demands that Cliff bring 100 cows in seven days to get his blessing. Cliff is shocked by the price of a cow and the possibility of another man for Queen. He is
    only able to get money for 40 cows… With 60 cows to go and no farmers willing to help, Cliff proposes a cattle heist…

    A delightful story about the importance of love, commitment, and the sacrifices made to pursue one's passion.

    The locally produced film was shot in the beautiful KZN in areas like Stanger, Salt Rock, Kersney, Doringkop and stars a talented cast which will capture the hearts of viewers: Cliff (Jefferson Lan), Zamani (Linda Nxumalo), Queen (Jo-anne Reyneke), Vusi (Mduduzi Nombela), Agent Joey (Khumbuza Meyiwa), Mr Zulu (Mbongeni Ngema), Pearl (Nkazimulo Mkhwanazi), Mageba (Mondli Nkomo), Aunt B (Winnie Ntshaba).

    A Queen’s Lobola releases on eVOD on 14 December.

    eVOD is eMedia’s online streaming service which launched in August 2021, and is home to award-winning locally produced movies and dramas. The streaming service has surpassed 900,000 registrations since launch. It is seen as the fastest-growing, subscription-free streaming service in South Africa.

    eVOD (https://watch.evod.co.za)
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eVODsa
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/evod_sa
    Hashtag: #eVOD

    eMedia
    eMedia Investments is a South African-based media group with a number of core assets in the television and radio broadcasting sector.

