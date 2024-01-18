Beyond news, beyond time: 25 years of news on e.tv

E.tv’s first 8PM news bulletin was broadcast on 17 January 1999. Since then it’s become part of millions of households’ daily news update, and a reliable and trusted source of local and international affairs.

Many faces have come and gone, but one of the anchors who has been with the station since the beginning, is Melanie Rice. Melanie was a young reporter for e.tv when the first bulletin aired. “My first story was the story of Siamese twins who were successfully separated at Red Cross Children’s Hospital,” she recalls. Her first lead story was the helicopter crash in Cape Town CBD. A helicopter was airlifting an air-conditioning unit onto a building when the rotor clipped a billboard and the helicopter spun out of control and crashed, killing all four men on board. Melanie moved on to become the anchor for the 8PM News.

With 25 years of experience in the broadcasting industry, Melanie Rice is a veteran journalist, executive producer and anchor. Melanie graduated from Stellenbosch University with an honours degree in English. She completed her master’s degree at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism in Chicago. She started her career as a Washington correspondent before joining e.tv in 1998. Melanie hosted several shows on Cape Talk/702, and worked as an international correspondent for global network, TRT World. She is best known as a reporter and documentary maker. In addition, she’s been an anchor and executive producer of Judge for Yourself for almost two decades.

Melanie is proud of her illustrious career and says: “I’ve travelled a long way from that young reporter chasing Pagad in the early urban terror campaign. I’ve covered hundreds of high profile murder trials, most of our local and national elections, I have met and interviewed most of our presidents, I’ve fled from live bullets and hidden in trees to get the perfect shot. And I’m still as passionate and grateful as I was 25 years ago about the privilege and the platform to tell South African stories.”

To celebrate 25 years, e.tv News is revealing a fresh and updated look for its flagship 8PM bulletin. The 8PM News is more than news – it’s news delivered in a warm and informative style, and covers the day’s highlights, developing stories, latest business and economic news, sports, weather and a dedicated focus on heart-warming stories from our local communities. Together Melanie and popular co-anchor Tapfuma Makina bring millions of households their fix of the day's top stories and latest updates.

Tapfuma Makina is a creative and articulate storyteller, skilled at writing for the ear and hosting live interviews. After graduating from Rhodes University with a degree in biochemistry, Tapfuma followed his creative passion and joined Heart FM in Cape Town as the host of Saturday Breakfast, Sportscage and as the PM Drive anchor. His television career includes the co-hosting of Al-Jazeera English’s Innovate Africa and ENCA’s Tech Report. More recently, he was the much-beloved breakfast sports anchor on Heart FM and anchor of ENCA’s Newslink programme. Tapfuma Makina oversees and presents sports news for e.tv News at 8PM.

“We are incredibly proud of our 8PM bulletin and our dedicated team of presenters, producers and crew who are passionate about putting together stories for our viewers,” says Augusta Schreuder, programme editor for e.tv News.

Viewers can see the refreshed studio and on-air look at 8PM on 17 January, only on e.tv. Tune in to see a tribute from the last 25 years and the early days of the news channel.

