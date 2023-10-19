Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

OFM RadioTDMCeMediaInvibes AdvertisingHelmMotherland OMNiDelta Victor BravoBusiness and Arts South AfricaBroad MediaAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingIncubetaTopco MediaAsk AfrikaMultiChoiceNorth-West University (NWU)Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

TV Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Mother of All: eVOD releases its 6th series, shot in Durban

19 Oct 2023
Issued by: eMedia
Nolwazi 'Nono' Mathebula, an ex-cop, walks out of prison, resolved to be an exemplary daughter to her religious mother, an amazing mother to her celebrity daughter and through gainful employment - a model citizen. Even when both her mother and daughter reject her, and the South African job market proves to be just as unforgiving, Nono remains steadfast in her resolutions.
Mother of All: eVOD releases its 6th series, shot in Durban

However, when a local gangster slits her daughter’s married boyfriend's throat and makes sure her daughter's fingerprints are on the murder weapon to blackmail her into submission, Nono has no choice but to be as ruthless as she was in prison. This ex-cop survived a 10-year sentence amongst dangerous inmates’ intent to kill her every night only because killer whales can only survive shark infested waters. A side of her that Nono hoped both her mother and daughter never see, is about to be revealed.

Nono raises an all-women army made of ex-convicts – all searching for redemption – rejected by their respective families, to save her daughter. When the local gangster proves to be the ground floor of a skyscraper, Nono and her posse find themselves in an endless battle piling bodies on every floor – a cure potentially worse than the initial disease.

Starring a very diverse cast that represents all shades, languages and sexuality of South Africa: Nono (Zenande Mfenyana), Fufu (Lynn Nelisa Willem), Duke ('Buyile' Mdladla), Mercy (Thandeka Nodada), Noto (Thamie Africa), Namkhwanazi (Thokozile Gumede), Zureida (Bradlynn Smit), Irvine (Linda Brian Khumalo), Noks (Six Nyamane), Andile (Sibonakaliso Mazibuko), Dru (Fanelesibonge Ntuli), Khosi (Thandeka Qwabe), Tumi (Brigette Masinga), Gadijah (Maeshni Naicker), Prabakar (Koobeshen Naidoo), Ngiza (Bonginkosi H. Kulu), Hugo (Ralph Lawson), David (Ruben Naidoo).

Mother of All is available exclusively on eVOD from 17 October.

eVOD is eMedia’s online streaming service which launched in August 2021, and is home to award-winning locally produced movies and dramas. The streaming service has surpassed 900,000 registrations since launch. It is seen as the fastest-growing, subscription-free streaming service in South Africa.

eVOD social media links:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eVODsa
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/evod_sa
Hashtag: #eVOD

NextOptions
eMedia
eMedia Investments is a South African-based media group with a number of core assets in the television and radio broadcasting sector.

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz