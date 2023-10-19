Mother of All: eVOD releases its 6th series, shot in Durban

Nolwazi 'Nono' Mathebula, an ex-cop, walks out of prison, resolved to be an exemplary daughter to her religious mother, an amazing mother to her celebrity daughter and through gainful employment - a model citizen. Even when both her mother and daughter reject her, and the South African job market proves to be just as unforgiving, Nono remains steadfast in her resolutions.

However, when a local gangster slits her daughter’s married boyfriend's throat and makes sure her daughter's fingerprints are on the murder weapon to blackmail her into submission, Nono has no choice but to be as ruthless as she was in prison. This ex-cop survived a 10-year sentence amongst dangerous inmates’ intent to kill her every night only because killer whales can only survive shark infested waters. A side of her that Nono hoped both her mother and daughter never see, is about to be revealed.

Nono raises an all-women army made of ex-convicts – all searching for redemption – rejected by their respective families, to save her daughter. When the local gangster proves to be the ground floor of a skyscraper, Nono and her posse find themselves in an endless battle piling bodies on every floor – a cure potentially worse than the initial disease.

Starring a very diverse cast that represents all shades, languages and sexuality of South Africa: Nono (Zenande Mfenyana), Fufu (Lynn Nelisa Willem), Duke ('Buyile' Mdladla), Mercy (Thandeka Nodada), Noto (Thamie Africa), Namkhwanazi (Thokozile Gumede), Zureida (Bradlynn Smit), Irvine (Linda Brian Khumalo), Noks (Six Nyamane), Andile (Sibonakaliso Mazibuko), Dru (Fanelesibonge Ntuli), Khosi (Thandeka Qwabe), Tumi (Brigette Masinga), Gadijah (Maeshni Naicker), Prabakar (Koobeshen Naidoo), Ngiza (Bonginkosi H. Kulu), Hugo (Ralph Lawson), David (Ruben Naidoo).

Mother of All is available exclusively on eVOD from 17 October.

eVOD is eMedia’s online streaming service which launched in August 2021, and is home to award-winning locally produced movies and dramas. The streaming service has surpassed 900,000 registrations since launch. It is seen as the fastest-growing, subscription-free streaming service in South Africa.

